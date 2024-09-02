What is the AP Dhillon-Salman Khan-Lawrence Bishnoi connect? After Galaxy Apt, shots fired outside singer's home

A shooting incident was reported outside Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon's house in Canada's Vancouver. Even though the singer is yet to issue an official statement on the same, a report from India Today claimed that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara have claimed responsibility for the shooting. This incident comes just a few weeks after AP Dhillon released a new music video Old Money, featuring Salman Khan. (Also read: Firing outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's house in Canada's Vancouver: Report) Looks like even Salman Khan's friends aren't safe from the Bishnoi gang. Shots were reportedly fired outside AP Dhillon's home.

The Salman Khan-AP Dhillon connect

Salman collaborated with AP Dhillon on a music video for the song Old Money, which released in August. It also featured Sanjay Dutt. In it, Salman comes to the rescue of AP and his associate Bunty when they are outnumbered in a fight.

AP Dhillon took to his Instagram to share the music video and thanked Salman in the caption. “Old Money Out Now. Shoutout to Bhai and Baba for Believing in the Boy,” he said.

More details

This connection with Salman Khan has been pointed out by the same report that pointed that Lawrence Bishnoi and gangster Rohit Godara have claimed responsibility for the shooting. The gangsters warned the singer to “stay in his limits or he would meet a dog's death,” the report claimed.

In July, Salman Khan had named Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi in the chargesheet filed by Mumbai Police in connection with the shooting incident outside his house. In his statement, Salman said, "So, I believe that Lawrence Bishnoi, with the help of his gang members, carried out the firing incident when my family members were sleeping and (they were) planning to kill me and my family members." He told police that he and his family had received several other threats in recent years.

Two motorcycle-borne persons opened fire outside Salman Khan's residence at the Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on April 14 and fled from the spot.