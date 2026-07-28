6 new deleted scenes might be added to Vijay's Jana Nayagan from next week; director H Vinoth reveals all about them

After Jana Nayagan’s release, music composer Anirudh Ravichander penned a special note about getting to compose for Vijay for his final film. Writing about how he had composed for the actor for his previous films, the composer thanked the actor-politician for trusting him. He also posted an unseen picture of them together on social media.

“Yes, there are six scenes that we had deleted. There are two fun (comedy) scenes featuring sir ( Vijay ), two action scenes and two other emotional scenes,” said the director. When asked when they will be released, Vinoth replied, “It depends on what production has planned.” When the host pointed out that he’s the director who must finalise, he said, “No, I am ready. We will think about adding them from next week or so.”

A success meet was held in Chennai on Monday to celebrate Jana Nayagan with fans. Vinoth took to the stage and spoke in detail about the making of the film. When the host asked him whether there were any deleted scenes from the film, he replied that there were six. He also stated that they would mostly be added to theatres from next week.

H Vinoth’s action drama Jana Nayagan was finally released in theatres on July 23 after a 7-month delay. Released amid high expectations as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay ’s final film opened to mixed reviews from critics but strong box-office numbers. The latest is that six deleted scenes will now be added to the film from next week. (Also Read: Screenings of Jana Nayagan halted in Chennai over minors watching A-rated Vijay film; arguments break out )

“It has been a thoroughly amazing and emotional journey with you through JanaNayagan, Leo, Beast, Master and Kaththi,” wrote Anirudh in the caption, adding, “Thank you @actorvijay sir for the unlimited trust and memories that I will cherish forever. The music lives on.”

About Jana Nayagan Jana Nayagan is directed by Vinoth and produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions. Initially scheduled for release on January 9, it was postponed due to a delay in CBFC certification. In April, the film was also leaked online.

It stars Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles alongside Nassar, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, and Priyamani. It is a remake of the 2023 Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari.

The film opened to mixed reviews from critics, some of whom thought the original Balakrishna and Sreeleela-starrer was better. But the film has grossed over ₹200 crore worldwide since its release.