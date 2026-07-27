Is Dhanush planning on entering politics after Vijay? Fans are convinced after his fiery speech about finding ‘purpose’

On Sunday, Dhanush addressed his fans on stage at the event and urged them to find a purpose bigger than cinema for their unity. “So many people have gathered in one place; this kind of unity has power,” he said, adding, “You need to give that unity a purpose. Not just through audio launches and meet-ups. Join hands to do welfare work. Do whatever you can for the people in your area and the families living around you. I want to feel more proud of all of you. I hope you all do it.”

Tamil star Dhanush has worn the hats of actor, director, producer and singer through his career, and fans are now convinced that he might soon switch gears. A fiery speech he delivered at a fan-organised blood donation camp on Sunday soon sparked off something more. Even as Dhanush urged his fans to find a purpose bigger than cinema in their unity, one couldn’t help but wonder what his political plans were. (Also Read: Dhanush breaks silence over criticism for his National Awards for Raayan, Captain Miller: ‘Agree there are better films’ )

One fan even commented, “2021 - Master audio launch* Vijay ~ namma nanbar Ajith mathiri (Much like my friend Ajith said). Exactly after 5 years in 2026 Vijay becomes CM with Ak fans support* Now - Dhanush fans meet* Dhanush ~ namma thala sonna mari…(Much like how our Thala Ajith says) 2031: (skull and blast emojis).” Dhanush had referenced Ajith Kumar while talking about his National Award wins.

That’s all it took for fans to be convinced that Dhanush is setting the stage to enter politics. “For some reason, this feels very similar to Vijay 's Leo audio launch speech before he stepped into politics,” wrote one X (formerly Twitter) user. “His body language and speech delivery speaks his path forward,” wrote another. One excited fan wrote, “Waiting for his entry.”

An X user drew parallels with Vijay, writing, “Looks like we can expect Dhanush launching his new party sooner than expected. Vijay had been doing many welfare activities for years through his Vijay Makkal Iyakkam before officially launching TVK in 2024. One of the big events that confirmed his entry sooner was the 2023 felicitation event of Class 10 and 12 students in all 234 constituencies. Looking at today's blood donation camp and Dhanush's speech, he seems to have chosen the same route.”

Rumours of Dhanush entering politics in the past In June, Dhanush’s father, filmmaker Kasthuri Raja, had already seemed to hint about Dhanush’s political entry. When asked about it at an event, he vaguely replied, “If he starts a party, he does; if not, he doesn't.” He also remarked that not just his son, but also his grandsons have the right to enter politics should they wish to.

Earlier in July, a photograph of a fan club flag, which was also displayed at the event Dhanush attended on Sunday, sparked rumours that it was a party flag. Director and fan club member Subramaniam Siva denied these rumours. “This is not a newly created flag. Our fan club members have been using this same flag for nearly 15 years during weddings, ear-piercing ceremonies, film releases and other celebrations. Some fans redesigned it in a smaller format to fit on cars during this year's fan club meeting. People mistakenly assumed it was a new flag and linked it to Dhanush's political entry,” he said.