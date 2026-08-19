‘Suriya went through deep mental battles’: Radhika Sarathkumar hails Vishwanath & Sons co-star upon film's success

Tamil actors Suriya and Radhika Sarathkumar have shared a close bond for many years now. The duo reunited on screen for Venky Atluri’s Vishwanath & Sons, the film which has already become a box office success within its first week of release. At the success meet of the film, Radhika shared that she has seen the actor go through a difficult phase in his life and overcome it beautifully. Suriya and Radhika Sarathkumar have been close through the years.

What Radhika shared Radhika plays Suriya's mother in the film. During the success meet, Radhika thanked director Venky and the cast for their support. She went on to praise Suriya, who was absent at the ceremony in particular. “I feel way more connected to him as a family member because I’ve seen his struggles, seen the pain he’s been through. A lot of people have faced challenges in movies, but the real mental battles, that’s another level. Suriya overcame those struggles, and watching him closely, I genuinely feel proud when I see him,” she said.

Radhika also described Suriya as a private person who does not easily talk about his feelings. “Suriya isn't someone who talks a lot. He rarely opens up. He only really talks well with a select few people. I was one of the few close ones who talked to him a lot. I would tell him, don't do it like this, do it like that,” she added.

About Vishwanath & Sons Vishwanath & Sons is a Tamil film directed by Venky Atluri and dubbed into Telugu. It is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. It stars Suriya as Sanjay Vishwanath, a professional pistol shooter in his 40s who’s looking to regain his footing, and Mamitha Baiju as Maddy, a young woman who falls for him despite their age difference.

Apart from Suriya, Mamitha and Radhika, the film also stars Raveena Tandon, Nasser, Sudha, Raghu Babu, Sunil Reddy, Bhavani Sri, Viva Harsha, Kaali Venkat, George Maryan, Hyper Aadhi, Srija Ravi, Sarvadaman Banerjee, Mathew Varghese, Kalyani Natarajan, Karate Karthik and Master Charvik. GV Prakash composed music for the film.

The film marks the consecutive success for Suriya after Karuppu, which had braved last-minute release struggles to become a blockbuster earlier this year. The film delivered Suriya a much-needed hit. It tells the story of a guardian deity, Karuppusamy (Suriya), who takes on a human form after being challenged by a corrupt lawyer, Baby Kannan (Balaji). Another lawyer, Preethi (Trisha), joins the deity in his endeavour to prove justice can be delivered through fair means.