‘Suriya went through deep mental battles’: Radhika Sarathkumar hails Vishwanath & Sons co-star upon film's success
Vishwanath & Sons has already crossed ₹150 crore worldwide within its first week of release. It stars Suriya in the lead role.
Tamil actors Suriya and Radhika Sarathkumar have shared a close bond for many years now. The duo reunited on screen for Venky Atluri’s Vishwanath & Sons, the film which has already become a box office success within its first week of release. At the success meet of the film, Radhika shared that she has seen the actor go through a difficult phase in his life and overcome it beautifully.
What Radhika shared
Radhika plays Suriya's mother in the film. During the success meet, Radhika thanked director Venky and the cast for their support. She went on to praise Suriya, who was absent at the ceremony in particular. “I feel way more connected to him as a family member because I’ve seen his struggles, seen the pain he’s been through. A lot of people have faced challenges in movies, but the real mental battles, that’s another level. Suriya overcame those struggles, and watching him closely, I genuinely feel proud when I see him,” she said.
Radhika also described Suriya as a private person who does not easily talk about his feelings. “Suriya isn't someone who talks a lot. He rarely opens up. He only really talks well with a select few people. I was one of the few close ones who talked to him a lot. I would tell him, don't do it like this, do it like that,” she added.
About Vishwanath & Sons
Vishwanath & Sons is a Tamil film directed by Venky Atluri and dubbed into Telugu. It is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. It stars Suriya as Sanjay Vishwanath, a professional pistol shooter in his 40s who’s looking to regain his footing, and Mamitha Baiju as Maddy, a young woman who falls for him despite their age difference.
Apart from Suriya, Mamitha and Radhika, the film also stars Raveena Tandon, Nasser, Sudha, Raghu Babu, Sunil Reddy, Bhavani Sri, Viva Harsha, Kaali Venkat, George Maryan, Hyper Aadhi, Srija Ravi, Sarvadaman Banerjee, Mathew Varghese, Kalyani Natarajan, Karate Karthik and Master Charvik. GV Prakash composed music for the film.
The film marks the consecutive success for Suriya after Karuppu, which had braved last-minute release struggles to become a blockbuster earlier this year. The film delivered Suriya a much-needed hit. It tells the story of a guardian deity, Karuppusamy (Suriya), who takes on a human form after being challenged by a corrupt lawyer, Baby Kannan (Balaji). Another lawyer, Preethi (Trisha), joins the deity in his endeavour to prove justice can be delivered through fair means.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.