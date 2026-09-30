Nimrat Kaur says Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar ‘raised the bar’ for spy films: ‘Let’s not attempt it’

Months after its release, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar continues to strike a chord with the film fraternity, with actors lauding the film’s authentic storytelling and refreshing take on the spy genre. Nimrat Kaur highlighted how the film has raised the bar for Hindi cinema by introducing a fresh approach to the spy genre and setting new benchmarks for storytelling. Nimrat Kaur lauds Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.

'Bar is raised' In an interview with ANI, Nimrat reflected on the impact of the film Dhurandhar on audiences, saying that the movie's authentic portrayal has changed the "general perception" of the spy genre in Bollywood. The audience demands "authenticity" now, she added.

While referring to Dhurandhar, Nimrat Kaur said, "When something is done so well that people have tasted of how authentic something like that can seem. So obviously now everything when the bar is raised, which I do believe every once in a while a film comes our way where you're like, oh, this is the same story, but told in a way which we've been waiting for. Everything better be at par or better than that or else, you know, let's not attempt it. You know, that is going to be the general perception."

Nimrat Kaur believes that Dhurandhar has now become a synonym of "authenticity" in the Hindi film industry due to its portrayal.

"When a story is told to its I think maximum potential, in the most authentic way possible, to the world that you're trying to project and show, it no longer becomes, oh, 'just another spy film'. Then it's like, oh, wow, Dhurandhar," added Nimrat Kaur.

About Dhurandhar The praise for Dhurandhar from Nimrat Kaur and other members of the film fraternity comes after the historic box-office run of the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge in the latter part of 2025 and the early months of 2026.

The film was directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Dhar and stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Apart from the central role, the movie also stars Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt in prominent roles. The duology has amassed more than ₹3000 crore worldwide after its landmark run at the box office.

Ranveer Singh is now busy filming his next film, Pralay, a zombie thriller. It is directed by Jai Mehta.