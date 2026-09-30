Nimrat Kaur says Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar ‘raised the bar’ for spy films: ‘Let’s not attempt it’
Nimrat Kaur reflected on the impact of Dhurandhar on the audience and how the movie's authentic portrayal has changed a perception towards spy films.
Months after its release, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar continues to strike a chord with the film fraternity, with actors lauding the film’s authentic storytelling and refreshing take on the spy genre. Nimrat Kaur highlighted how the film has raised the bar for Hindi cinema by introducing a fresh approach to the spy genre and setting new benchmarks for storytelling.
'Bar is raised'
In an interview with ANI, Nimrat reflected on the impact of the film Dhurandhar on audiences, saying that the movie's authentic portrayal has changed the "general perception" of the spy genre in Bollywood. The audience demands "authenticity" now, she added.
While referring to Dhurandhar, Nimrat Kaur said, "When something is done so well that people have tasted of how authentic something like that can seem. So obviously now everything when the bar is raised, which I do believe every once in a while a film comes our way where you're like, oh, this is the same story, but told in a way which we've been waiting for. Everything better be at par or better than that or else, you know, let's not attempt it. You know, that is going to be the general perception."
Nimrat Kaur believes that Dhurandhar has now become a synonym of "authenticity" in the Hindi film industry due to its portrayal.
"When a story is told to its I think maximum potential, in the most authentic way possible, to the world that you're trying to project and show, it no longer becomes, oh, 'just another spy film'. Then it's like, oh, wow, Dhurandhar," added Nimrat Kaur.
About Dhurandhar
The praise for Dhurandhar from Nimrat Kaur and other members of the film fraternity comes after the historic box-office run of the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge in the latter part of 2025 and the early months of 2026.
The film was directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Dhar and stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Apart from the central role, the movie also stars Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt in prominent roles. The duology has amassed more than ₹3000 crore worldwide after its landmark run at the box office.
Ranveer Singh is now busy filming his next film, Pralay, a zombie thriller. It is directed by Jai Mehta.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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