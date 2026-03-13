Quote of the day by Nimrat Kaur: 'I choose my battles, I don’t want to take on issues that I have nothing to do with'
Don't miss Nimrat Kaur's wise words on her 44th birthday: the actor prioritises her peace of mind and sets boundaries in a world where opinions are plentiful.
From the quiet yearning of The Lunchbox to the high-stakes tension of Homeland, actor Nimrat Kaur has always brought a grounded, unhurried energy to her craft. It appears she is also applying that same precision to her public life. Also read | Quote of the day by Aishwarya Rai: 'I think the biggest strength lies in one's ability to say no'
As Nimrat celebrates her 44th birthday on March 13, 2026, a specific sentiment from her 2025 interview from SCREEN’s Dear Me season 2 feels more pertinent than ever — it’s a reminder that protecting your inner peace is the ultimate power move.
In an era where 'having a take' is often treated as a civic duty, her advocacy for emotional boundary-setting isn't just a personal preference — it can be a survival strategy for the modern age.
Nimrat Kaur's quote
The actor said: “The profession I am in puts me out in ways that sometimes I don’t even want to. It’s not something I wish for. It is a self-defence mechanism. I choose not to react, flare up, or express myself in an unwanted way. Some things remain forever, and thanks to the internet, it’s like a landmine you are walking on. Anything you say can be blasted at any time. It can be made to look a certain way, and whatnot. As an audience, everybody is entitled to an opinion on my work, but not on everything else. It’s not like I am completely immune to it or strong about it, or thick-skinned; in fact, I am the opposite. The complications of a childhood have made me a certain way. I choose my battles now. I don’t want to take on issues that I have nothing to do with or that I can have no control over.”
Walking the internet ‘landmine’
Nimrat’s reflection on the internet as a 'landmine' resonates deeply in 2026. As AI-driven discourse and viral out-of-context clips dominate our social media feeds, the actor's honesty about being 'thin-skinned' strikes a chord. Unlike the stoic, 'untouchable' celebrity archetype of the past, Nimrat admits her self-defence mechanism stems from vulnerability and a complicated childhood. In doing so, she has given her audience permission to do the same: to opt out.
Why Nimrat Kaur’s philosophy matters
Her quote highlights three cultural shifts: the right to privacy, mental energy as a currency and intentionality over visibility. The distinction that audiences are 'entitled to an opinion on my work, but not on everything else' reinforces the crumbling wall between professional output and personal existence.
By refusing to 'flare up', Nimrat treats her peace of mind as a finite resource that shouldn't be spent on things beyond her control. Moreover, in a world that demands we are always 'on', choosing silence is a radical act of agency.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More