Quote of the day by Nimrat Kaur: 'I choose my battles, I don’t want to take on issues that I have nothing to do with'

From the quiet yearning of The Lunchbox to the high-stakes tension of Homeland, actor Nimrat Kaur has always brought a grounded, unhurried energy to her craft. It appears she is also applying that same precision to her public life. Also read | Quote of the day by Aishwarya Rai: 'I think the biggest strength lies in one's ability to say no' Happy birthday Nimrat Kaur: here's how the actor, 44, advocates for setting boundaries and protecting inner calm. (Instagram/ Nimrat Kaur)

As Nimrat celebrates her 44th birthday on March 13, 2026, a specific sentiment from her 2025 interview from SCREEN’s Dear Me season 2 feels more pertinent than ever — it’s a reminder that protecting your inner peace is the ultimate power move.

In an era where 'having a take' is often treated as a civic duty, her advocacy for emotional boundary-setting isn't just a personal preference — it can be a survival strategy for the modern age.