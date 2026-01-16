Quote of the day by Aishwarya Rai: 'I think the biggest strength lies in one's ability to say no'

In an era where 'hustle culture' and people-pleasing can dominate our lives, a piece of timeless advice from Aishwarya Rai can serve as a vital reminder for women. The Miss World 1994 and actor, known for her poise and eloquence, once shared a perspective on personal agency that feels more relevant today than ever. Also read | 5 essential health checkups every Indian mom needs In a 2005 Forbes interview, the Miss World 1994 winner and actress Aishwarya Rai spoke about the pressures women face at work and in life.

Aishwarya Rai on why setting boundaries is a woman’s greatest strength During a 2005 interview with Forbes, she addressed the unique challenges women face at work, and in their personal lives, suggesting that true empowerment isn't just about what you achieve, but what you choose to refuse. Aishwarya acknowledged that while societal structures have historically placed specific 'trials' on women, the key to navigating them lies in shifting one’s mindset from victimhood to conviction.

Aishwarya was asked about her opinion on the ‘treatment of women in business and otherwise’, when she said: “Society has been defined a certain way from time immemorial for all of us. We all know the kinds of eases and the trials that we could all be faced with – in any strata, in any profession. So, I think rather than feeling persecuted that you're meeting up with a challenge simply because of the gender you belong to, I think it's important to face the challenge for what it is and have your convictions together.”

She highlighted that while external pressures are constant, the internal compass is what matters most: “It isn't always easy, and, thereby, I think the biggest strength lies in one's ability to say no.”

The power of 'no' Psychologists and workplace experts agree with Aishwarya. In a world that often views 'yes' as the only path to success, the inability to set limits can lead to chronic burnout and a decline in mental health. According to wellness experts, saying no is a critical tool for preventing over-commitment and exhaustion, allowing space to focus on high-priority goals rather than being sidelined by others' agendas, and, in fact, clear boundaries often lead to higher levels of respect.

If you find the prospect of turning down a request daunting, experts suggest a ‘practice makes perfect’ approach. If you’re unaccustomed to saying ‘no’, you can write down what you’re going to say beforehand and rehearse it. Click here to learn some expert-approved strategies for setting limits.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.