5 essential health checkups every Indian mom needs

Indian women face several health issues, such as diabetes, high blood pressure and the possibility of developing cancer. A study by the McKinsey Health Institute and the World Economic Forum found that over 25% of women's lives were spent in poor health. The best gift for mom isn’t a saree or spa voucher. It’s these 5 life-saving health checkups.(Image by Pixabay)

Consequently, it is imperative to prioritise women's physical and emotional health. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jay Goyal, Eye Surgeon, LASIK Specialist, Retina Specialist and Director at Surya Eye Hospital in Mumbai, suggested that everyone should gift their moms these five critical health checkups.

1. Complete body check up

Every woman over 40 should have a physical every year. Your mother's complete medical examination must include tests for blood pressure, blood sugar, lipid profile, haemoglobin, body mass index (BMI), and all other fundamental essentials.

Additionally, it is crucial to assess her thyroid profile. Diabetes, heart disease, high or low blood pressure, and obesity are among the health conditions that can be helped and detected by all of these tests. For women without risk factors, cholesterol screening should start at age 45; for those with risk factors, it should start at age 20. Timely action, which is essential for preserving health, is made possible by early identification.

2. Eye test

Everyone, including mothers, should have a comprehensive eye exam every six months. Women frequently prioritize their children over their own health. Additionally, they frequently overlook early indicators of eye conditions such as gluocoma and cataracts. It is, therefore important that you develop the habit of getting your mother's eyes checked every six months as she ages.

Highlighting the importance ofeyes, DrJay Goyal said, “It is recommended that all women undergo routine eye exams. Mothers are the glue that holds the whole family together. Thus, protecting their vision is crucial. The family has a responsibility to ensure that the women in their homes receive routine eye exams. This is the only method to stop eye disorders from getting worse. After all, a healthier country depends on fostering a culture that promotes women's health via education, preventive and easily available medical treatment.”

3. Cancer screening

Women over 40 should get a yearly breast cancer mammography and speak with a gynaecologist. Many lives can be saved by early identification of breast cancer. Regretfully, according to a survey, only one out of every four women over 45 get a mammogram. This indicates that Indian women have a very low chance of developing breast cancer.

This also applies to cervical cancer. As early as age 21, this cancer can be screened for. Every three years, women should have a Pap test. Following therapy for precancer (cervical dysplasia), women should receive Pap tests for 20 years or until they turn 65, whichever comes first.

4. Bone density

A bone density test is a health screening test that is an excellent preventive measure against conditions like osteoporosis. This condition is characterised by bones becoming brittle and weak, allowing them to crack or break under mild pressure. Mothers should take a bone density test to identify and treat any early symptoms of osteoporosis in a timely manner.

5. Dental exam

Mothers should also go for periodic dental exams. They should examine their teeth to identify early signs of rotting or smelly teeth. Regular dental checkups can help detect cavities, gum infections, and plaque buildup before they worsen. Maintaining oral hygiene is essential not just for a confident smile, but also to prevent infections that may affect overall health — especially during and after pregnancy.

Dr Jay Goyal asserted, “Health encompasses mental, emotional and physical well-being. We must talk about health in its broadest sense. Therefore, it is crucial that children look after their mothers' mental and physical well-being. Many women endure an invisible emotional burden. Although the strain of providing care, the burden of expectations and the need to endure in silence are frequently disregarded or internalised, the body actually keeps track of them. Promoting access to mental health treatments, lowering stigma and fostering a healthy atmosphere are all part of investing in well-being.”

Schedule your mother's checkups now to ensure she leads a long and healthy life.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.