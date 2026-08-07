Ananya Panday brings back the tube blouse with regal Banarasi saree and traditional gold jewellery for awards night
Ananya Panday impressed at the Marathi Filmfare Awards in a regal purple Banarasi saree paired with a modern tube blouse.
Ananya Panday attended the Marathi Filmfare Awards in Mumbai on August 6. For the occasion, the actor chose to go the traditional route, dressed in a Banarasi saree and heavy gold jewellery. Let's break down her look for the event. Also Read | Silk pillowcase, double shampooing to brushing wet hair: Alia Bhatt's hairstylist rates common haircare habits
What did Ananya Panday wear?
One can never go wrong with a regal Banarasi saree, and Ananya Panday and her stylists definitely know so. The actor chose a traditional purple woven drape by Manish Malhotra for the Filmfare Marathi Awards. The silken six yards elevated her traditional look with contrasting neon pink borders, silver brocade embroidery, intricate borders, and a pallu featuring stunning nature-inspired patterns.
Ananya wore the Banarasi saree in the traditional style, with the pleats placed elegantly at the front and the pallu pinned to her shoulders, leaving it open to fall over her arm, trailing in a floor-grazing length to show off the intricate designs. Check out Ananya's look here:
The tube blouse and jewellery
While the saree was definitely a showstealer, it was the blouse that caught our attention. Ananya gave the Banarasi saree a modern touch by pairing it with a matching tube blouse. Reminding us of the 2000s Indian serial vamps, the bandeau blouse features a strapless silhouette, a plunging sweetheart neckline, and intricate, shimmering gems embroidered along the borders.
The jewellery also added a regal touch to Ananya's ensemble. She wore a heavy gold choker necklace embellished with Kundan diamonds that sat at her neck, contrasting with the silver embroidery on the saree. She also wore matching bracelets, tiny earrings, and statement rings to complete the look.
Lastly, for the hair, Ananya tied her tresses in a centre-parted, slicked-back bun adorned with multiple flowers. As for the makeup, she chose feathered brows, mascara-adorned lashes, a light swipe of winged eyeliner, mauve lip shade, rouge cheeks, a dainty black bindi, and a dewy base.
About Ananya Panday
Born on October 30, 1998, Ananya Panday is an Indian actor who has worked in several Indian movies. She is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday. She began her acting career in 2019 with her debut movie as Student of the Year 2. She has also starred in Dream Girl, Pati Patni aur Vo, Gehraiyaan, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, CTRL, Call Me Bae, and Kesari Chapter 2.
She was last seen in Chand Mera Dil alongside Lakshya, which released earlier this year. She also has the second season of Call Me Bae lined up.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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