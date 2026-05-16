Huma Qureshi brings the ghats of Banaras to Cannes Film Festival in traditional Banarasi saree and Indian jewellery

“The nostalgia of a traditional Banarasi weave, and the quiet unexpectedness of motifs that feel contemporary and playful. At Cannes , surrounded by cinema and storytelling, it feels surreal to wear something that tells a story of its own,” she added.

On May 16, Huma shared pictures of her new fashionable look with the caption, “From the ghats of Banaras to the French Riviera . There’s something incredibly special about wearing a weave that feels like it has lived through time. What I love most is how it holds two worlds at once.”

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Indian celebrities have been arriving in the French Riviera to attend the 79th edition of the Festival de Cannes. Actor Huma Qureshi also landed in Cannes to attend the international film festival. For her latest appearance, she promoted Indian craftsmanship in a foreign land.

Decoding the look Huma wore a purple and gold saree and blouse set from Shanti Banaras for the occasion. She paired the ensemble with jewels from Amrapali Jewels, and a ring and bag from Indian label Kavya Potluri. While Nikhil Mansata and Leepakshi Ellawadi styled Huma's look, Mira Parmar did her hair and makeup.

The purple Banarasi saree features gold brocade embroidery with Palm tree motifs that embody the spirit of the French Riviera while also showcasing the impeccable craftsmanship of Indian weaves. As for the gold silk blouse, it features half-length sleeves, brocade work, a plunging V neckline, a cropped hem, and a tailored fit.

As for the glam, she chose a glossy light-pink lip shade, bronze-gold eye shadow, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, feathered brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, and lightly dusted highlighter on the contours. She left her tresses loose in a side parting, styled in soft waves.

Meanwhile, for the jewellery, Huma chose traditional pieces to complement her saree look for Cannes. She wore a gold necklace decked with precious stones and Polki work. A pair of matching earrings and a statement ring rounded off the accessories. Lastly, nude pink nails and an embroidered mini clutch bag gave the traditional fit a finishing touch.