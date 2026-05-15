Malayalam actor Kalyani Priyadarshan makes Cannes red carpet debut in head-to-toe Indian look with strapless purple gown

The actor, known for her captivating screen presence and effortless style, chose a look that was as meaningful as it was glamorous, proudly showcasing Indian craftsmanship on the international stage.

The 79th Cannes Film Festival continues to be a platform for global cinematic talent and high-fashion excellence. On day 3, Malayalam cinema's Kalyani Priyadarshan made a stunning entrance, marking her first-ever appearance on the world’s most prestigious red carpet. Also read | Malayalam actor Kalyani Priyadarshan ditches dramatic gowns for chic white look for first appearance at Cannes 2026

Kalyani Priyadarshan's Cannes look Kalyani Priyadarshan’s red carpet debut ensemble was a masterful blend of contemporary silhouette and intricate traditional detailing. She wore a bespoke strapless gown by the Indian label Itrh.

The dress featured a striking deep purple bodice, framed by a shimmering black border that tapered to accentuate her silhouette. Hand-embellished with thousands of fine beads, the gown caught the Mediterranean sun, creating a subtle yet sophisticated sparkle. A clean, strapless neckline provided a modern touch, while the form-fitting design transitioned into a graceful floor-length finish.

Staying true to her roots, Kalyani adorned herself with exquisite pieces from Kalyan Jewellers. She wore a delicate diamond choker and matching drop earrings, adding a touch of timeless elegance. Her makeup remained fresh and radiant, with a soft pink lip, and her hair styled in classic, voluminous waves.

'Head-to-toe Indian' look In a May 14 interview with Harper’s Bazaar India, Kalyani highlighted the importance of her fashion choices. "The first word would be 'Indian'," she said, adding, "Head-to-toe is our Indian design arts. My jewellery is from Kalyan Jewellers, and my outfit is Itrh by Mohit."

This commitment to wearing Indian designers at Cannes (We are looking at you, Alia Bhatt) is part of a growing trend among Indian actors to use the festival to promote the country’s rich textile and design heritage. By choosing a completely Indian-made look for such a high-profile debut, Kalyani joins a select group of south Asian stars who are redefining global luxury.