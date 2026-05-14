Malayalam actor Kalyani Priyadarshan ditches dramatic gowns for chic white look for first appearance at Cannes 2026

Kalyani Priyadarshan has officially begun her Cannes fashion journey, and her first appearance is already serving major style inspiration. Ditching dramatic gowns and elaborate ensembles, the actor kept things chic in an all-white look that perfectly balanced elegance with modern minimalism. Kalyani Priyadarshan shines in chic all-white look at Cannes Film Festival. (Instagram/@kalyanipriyadarshan)

As we wait for her much-anticipated red carpet appearance, here’s decoding her recent Cannes look and taking notes from her sophisticated style game. (Also read: Alia Bhatt’s 4th Cannes look is all things dreamy, delicate and Cinderella-coded in icy blue gown and lace choker )

Kalyani Priyadarshan debuts at Cannes in chic all-white ensemble For her first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival’s Indian Pavilion on May 13, Kalyani embraced understated elegance in a chic all-white ensemble. Her outfit featured a sharply tailored sleeveless blazer-style top with a deep V-neckline and structured lapels that added a polished, power-dressing edge to the look.

The fitted bodice cinched beautifully at the waist before flaring slightly into a peplum-style hem. The clean lines and crisp white fabric gave the ensemble a refined and luxurious appeal, proving once again that monochrome dressing never goes out of style.