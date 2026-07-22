What is Bhakti in spirituality? A spiritual master shares 7 ways to practice it

Bhakti is one of the oldest spiritual paths in Hindu philosophy, yet it is often misunderstood. Many people associate it with rituals like lighting a lamp, singing devotional songs, offering flowers, or visiting a temple. While these practices are part of Bhakti for many devotees, they are not the whole picture.

According to the Bhakti Sutras shared by the Aatman Awareness Centre, spiritual master HH Guruji Sundar teaches that Bhakti is not simply about worship. He describes it as a path of complete surrender, unconditional love, and inner transformation. In his teachings, true devotion begins in the heart and naturally shapes the way a person lives, serves, and relates to the Divine.

If you are new to spirituality, these seven teachings offer a simple introduction to what Bhakti means beyond rituals.

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1. See Bhakti as surrender, not just worship HH Guruji Sundar says that real Bhakti is "total surrender to God or Guru." He explains that surrender is much more than bowing before a teacher or performing religious ceremonies. It is the willingness to offer your body, mind, and soul to the Divine with complete trust.

According to these teachings, surrender means allowing your spiritual life to be guided by something greater than your personal desires or fears.

2. Let love become the foundation of your practice One of the strongest messages in the Bhakti Sutras is that love is at the heart of devotion.

HH Guruji Sundar teaches that practicing Bhakti without love becomes an empty exercise. He says that love should arise naturally from the heart. When it does, surrender follows without force.

He also describes pure love as compassion. Instead of expecting something in return, this kind of love simply gives and accepts.

3. Keep doing your daily responsibilities Many beginners believe that spiritual practice requires spending long hours in prayer or meditation. HH Guruji Sundar offers a different perspective.

He says there is no need to sit for long hours to practice Bhakti. Instead, surrender everything to God while continuing to perform your daily duties. In this view, work, family life, and everyday responsibilities can all become part of spiritual practice when they are approached with devotion.

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4. Understand that everyone's path is different The teachings emphasize that Bhakti cannot be copied from someone else.

"No one can teach us Bhakti," HH Guruji Sundar says, adding that the form of devotion varies from person to person.

Some people express devotion through prayer, others through service, music, meditation, or silent remembrance of God. Rather than comparing yourself with others, the focus is on developing a sincere relationship with the Divine in your own way.

5. Practice humility instead of seeking attention According to the Bhakti Sutras, a true devotee does not try to stand out.

HH Guruji Sundar describes the real Bhakta as someone who quietly waits outside the crowd instead of seeking recognition. He teaches that genuine devotion is an inner connection with God rather than a public display of faith.

This reminder encourages spiritual seekers to value sincerity over appearances.

6. Focus on the quality of your devotion The teachings suggest that God does not measure devotion by the size of an offering.

Instead, HH Guruji Sundar says that what matters is the quality and sincerity behind every act. Whether someone offers a simple prayer, a flower, or an act of service, the intention behind it carries greater importance than the gift itself.

This idea makes Bhakti accessible to anyone, regardless of their background or circumstances.

7. Allow yourself to grow through love and compassion Throughout the Bhakti Sutras, HH Guruji Sundar returns to one central theme. Spiritual growth begins with the heart.

He teaches that when love becomes genuine, compassion naturally follows. As devotion deepens, the devotee gradually becomes less focused on the self and more connected to the presence of God.

According to these teachings, Bhakti is not about escaping everyday life. It is about allowing love, surrender, and compassion to shape every part of it.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the spiritual teachings of HH Guruji Sundar as shared by the Aatman Awareness Centre. These views belong to that spiritual tradition and are presented for informational purposes.