Laughter Chefs season 3 winner: Aly Goni, Jannat Zubair lift the trophy, pen sweet victory note

The grand finale featured filmmaker Rohit Shetty, along with Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants Harsh Gujral, Farrhana Bhat and others, who helped the Laughter Chefs contestants prepare their final dishes. While Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav, as well as Arjun Bijlani and Tejasswi Prakash, gave Aly and Jannat tough competition, it was the latter duo who were declared the winners by Harpal Singh Sokhi.

The cooking reality show Laughter Chefs Season 3 concluded with a grand finale on July 26. Actors Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair emerged as the winners after weeks of cooking challenges, light-hearted banter and celebrity camaraderie. Their fellow contestants rushed to congratulate them with warm hugs as they were announced as the winners.

Sharing pictures of them lifting the trophy together, Jannat wrote on Instagram, "And Bittus are the winners of Laughter Chefs!!! ♥️🏆 Couldn’t have, and wouldn’t have wanted to do this with anyone else but my Bitti. This journey gave me my best buddy, and we got to win it together. Thank you for all the loveeeee everyoneeee!!! Love, BITTUS."

About Laughter Chefs The competitive cooking-comedy reality series is hosted by comedian Bharti Singh and judged by celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. The first season premiered in 2024 and quickly became popular with viewers. Following its success, the show returned for a second season in 2025 with a new set of celebrity pairs. While Aly lost the second season to Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav, he finally lifted the trophy in Season 3.

Apart from Aly and Jannat, the show also featured Arjun Bijlani, Samarth Jurel, Tejasswi Prakash, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Sudesh Lehri and Nia Sharma. The show's popularity largely stems from the chemistry between its celebrity contestants, with audiences enjoying their friendships and comic moments as much as the cooking.

About Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair's recent work Apart from Laughter Chefs, Jannat was most recently seen in the Netflix series Glory. The show, which also starred Divyenndu and Pulkit Samrat in lead roles, received positive reviews from audiences.

Aly, meanwhile, is currently a contestant on Kunal Kemmu's reality show Alliance. He entered the competition in the second week and significantly altered the dynamics inside the house by taking on Kushal Tandon. His arrival boosted the confidence of several contestants, leading many of them to turn against Kushal, who had been perceived by some viewers as a bully. Aly has consistently performed well in the tasks and has emerged as one of the strongest contestants on the show. Alliance is available to stream on Prime Video.