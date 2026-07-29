Why is Kelly Ripa missing from Live with Kelly and Mark? Mark Consuelos says, ‘I know it’s bad’

Kelly Ripa is taking a temporary break from Live with Kelly and Mark after undergoing a painful gum graft surgery, according to her husband and co-host Mark Consuelos. US talk show hosts and actors Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos attend the 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York on June 7, 2026. (AFP)

During Monday’s episode of the show, Consuelos explained to guest Kevin Jonas why Ripa was absent, revealing that she is recovering from the dental procedure and has been instructed not to speak.

“Kelly sends her love,” Consuelos said. “Kelly had a little bit, well, it’s not a little, she had a gum graft surgery.” He added that Ripa’s dentist had first recommended the procedure five years ago.

“Her dentist said five years ago, ‘You can do it in about five years,’” Consuelos recalled. “And she joked, ‘I didn’t think I’d still be on the air in five years!’”

What Consuelos said According to Consuelos, the recovery has required Ripa to stop talking altogether, something both he and Jonas acknowledged would be especially difficult for the veteran TV host.

“Wow. That’s got to be the hardest thing she’s ever done,” Jonas joked.

Consuelos said he has been trying to ensure Ripa follows her doctor’s instructions during recovery. “I’m trying to keep her to follow the rules, follow the directions,” he said.

The actor also shared a lighthearted moment from home, recalling that Ripa asked him to inspect her healing gums. “Last night she was like, ‘Can you look?’ I’m like, ‘I’m not pulling your lip down,’” he said. Eventually, Ripa adjusted so he could check the area without touching it.

“I’m down there like, ‘It looks great!’” Consuelos added.

‘I know it’s bad’ Consuelos said the surgery stood out because Ripa rarely complains about pain, even during dental procedures.

“She famously doesn’t feel pain. When she goes into the dentist, she doesn’t use the novocaine,” he said. “But this one hurts, so I know it’s bad.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, gum graft surgery is commonly performed to treat receding or thinning gums and help protect teeth and improve gum health.

Jonas compared Ripa’s high pain tolerance to that of his wife, Danielle Jonas. “I’ll be like, ‘Are you in pain?’ She’s like, ‘I’m fine!’ Come to find out her foot’s, like, falling off,” Jonas joked.

Consuelos responded by praising women’s resilience, saying, “They do have kids. They deliver kids. We’re not built for that.”