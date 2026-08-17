Jharkhand protest highlights: 'Rahul Gandhi should stop writing letters, instead…’, says BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo

Jharkhand protest LIVE: Amid the prolonged agitation by JPSC-JSSC candidates in Ranchi, Jharkhand Ministers Deepika Pandey and Irfan Ansari on Monday said the state government was committed to addressing the legitimate demands of protesting students and maintained that dialogue remained the only way to find a solution.

Minister Deepika Pandey said the government had already held multiple rounds of discussions with representatives of the protesting candidates and was continuing efforts to reach an understanding on their demands.

"Continuous efforts are being made to meet all the legitimate demands of the students. I wish to place before you the points agreed upon after two rounds of discussions with them," she said.

Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari said that Dialogue with the students was the only way to resolve any issues.

"The Congress party stands with the youth; our government stands with the youth. Their demands are legitimate. The government is considering them. There was uncertainty regarding whether the government would agree to certain points, but those matters are being discussed again. Dialogue is the only way to resolve this issue... The BJP wants to hijack this issue. Where did the BJP come from in all this? The youth belong to us; we are talking to them," he said.

Both ministers also accused the BJP of attempting to politically appropriate the student movement. Deepika Pandey alleged that the opposition was using students as a "shield" to target the state government and cause economic harm to Jharkhand.

"The BJP wants to hijack this issue. Where did the BJP come from in all this? The youth belong to us; we are talking to them," Ansari said.

(ANI)