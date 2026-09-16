Stalin slams CM Vijay after raids at ex-DMK minister Anbil Mahesh's home: ‘Busy shooting in London'

A fresh political row has erupted in Tamil Nadu following Chennai Crime Branch raids at the residence of former DMK minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, which the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin dubbed as ‘diversion’ and ‘political vendetta action’. Stalin claimed that the Vijay government is unable to resolve the problems and is trying to divert people's attention by ordering raids against former minister Poyyamozhi (@mkstalin X)

Stalin alleged that while Tamil Nadu is facing several issues, chief minister C Joseph Vijay is ‘busy shooting in London.’ He claimed that the government is unable to resolve the problems and is trying to divert people's attention by ordering raids against former minister Poyyamozhi.

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“We will legally confront this blatant political vendetta action. Conducting raids on the opposition cannot quell the people's anger. This government will soon realize that false accusations will not stand before the law!,” Stalin wrote on X, as he listed out the issues faced by the people of Tamil Nadu.

He said there are protests over power cuts, fishermen in Pattinapakkam are also protesting, while those whose kin are missing in Nepal are agitating as well. Stalin said there is distress due to shortage of Aavin milk, while a government bus driver in Chennai was beaten to death during the Pillayar Chaturthi procession. He also alleged that a TVK executive harassed a female police officer in Ayanavaram.