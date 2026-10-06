Magnitude 4.9 earthquake hits Uttarakhand's Chamoli; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 50 km south of Joshimath, Uttarakhand.

The earthquake occurred at 22:23:23 pm IST at a depth of 13 kilometres, the NCS said in a post on X.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hit Uttarakhand's Chamoli Tuesday night, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Earlier today, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Assam’s Nagaon district, according to NCS. The earthquake occurred at 4:23:47 am IST at a depth of 33 kilometres, the NCS said in a post on X.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at latitude 26.428 North and longitude 93.060 East, according to the NCS.

On October 5, an earthquake of magnitude 2.5 on the Richter scale jolted Himachal Pradesh's Una late on Sunday night, according to NCS.

The NCS reported that the tremors were felt at 23:48:35 Indian Standard Time (IST). The epicentre was located at Latitude 31.618 N and Longitude 76.301 E, at a shallow depth of 9 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 2.5, On: 04/10/2026 23:48:35 IST, Lat: 31.618 N, Long: 76.301 E, Depth: 9 Km, Location: Una, Himachal Pradesh," the NCS said in a post on X.