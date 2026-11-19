Thirteen years after GTA 5 redefined open-world gaming, Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto VI has arrived to overwhelming praise, with fans flooding social media to call the long-awaited title a “masterpiece.” Players have been raving about the franchise’s first female lead, Lucia, alongside a remarkably lifelike Vice City packed with chaotic wildlife and dense crowds. Among the unexpected viral highlights winning over the internet is a fiercely territorial cat that actually attacks characters. A photograph taken on November 12, 2026 shows an advertisement for theew game Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). (AFP)

"GTA VI is popping off, it is the best game that's ever been made and we're only 20 minutes deep," said 33-year-old Sydney gamer Asif Mir to Reuters. "I cannot wait to go 12 hours, 10 hours until tomorrow morning. I ain't getting any sleep. Let's ​go, man!"

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Beyond the real-life reactions to the games, fans have also taken to social media to share observations, reviews, and clips following the most anticipated video game release in history.

How closely is Vice City based on Miami? One thing that has been shared repeatedly is how realistic the entire game looks. In Grand Theft Auto VI, the players return to Vice City, Rockstar Games’ fictional version of Miami and South Florida.

While developing the game, the researchers repeatedly flew over the Everglades to study the area’s history and architecture, Reuters reported.

Is there an attacking cat? Grand Theft Auto 6 is filled with wildlife and domesticated pets. As the game rolled out, people have observed how some of the animals behave, with one expressing sadness over a dog whimpering away after being kicked, and another saying that an alligator ate one of the characters. However, there is one particular animal that has intrigued fans - a cat.

Gamers noticed that if Jason steals a car with a cat inside, the cat attacks the lead, forcing him to throw it out.