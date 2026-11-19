MUMBAI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a special leave petition (SLP) filed by businessman Sanjay Punamiya challenging the Bombay High Court’s decision to quash two FIRs registered in 2024 against former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey and others over allegations of fabricating a government appointment letter, extortion, intimidation, coercion and threatening criminal prosecution. Former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey was among the people who had been accused of criminal conspiracy and extortion. (HT PHOTO)

A bench of justices Satish Chandra Sharma and Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh dismissed Punamiya’s SLP after granting permission to file fresh petitions and condoning the delay. “We are not inclined to entertain the special leave petitions. Accordingly, the special leave petitions are dismissed. Pending application(s), if any, shall stand disposed of,” it said.

Punamiya, a real estate developer, had lodged two separate FIRs in 2024, accusing Pandey, retired assistant commissioner of police Sardar Patil, police inspector Manohar Patil, lawyer Shekhar Jagtap, builder Shyamsundar Agrawal and others of criminal conspiracy and extortion.

However, the high court quashed the FIRs in May this year, observing that the criminal proceedings initiated against Pandey and others at Punamiya’s behest were mala fide and “amounted to an abuse of the process of law”. It also remarked that Punamiya’s complaints were an “outcome of a desperate and vengeful mind,” seeking “a fishing inquiry” into a matter that did not require any inquiry at all.

Punamiya then challenged the high court’s order in the Supreme Court via an SLP. He claimed that Pandey and senior police officers unlawfully reopened a 2016 extortion case against him that had already been closed.

He also alleged that police officers, acting on Pandey’s instructions, threatened to trap him in fabricated cases unless he gave false statements implicating then-deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, then-chief minister Eknath Shinde, and former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh in an Urban Land Ceiling (ULC) scam. He claimed that Agarwal and others had threatened him, using the name of gangster Chhota Shakeel, into signing a settlement agreement.

Punamiya further accused Jagtap of forging government appointment letters in 2021 to appear as a special public prosecutor (SPP) in various extortion and fraud cases against him, with the aim of keeping him in prolonged judicial custody.

According to his SLP, the high court “exceeded the limited scope of the quashing jurisdiction by examining voluminous disputed documentary material and recording findings upon its genuineness, thereby conducting a mini-trial”. It also alleged that the high court erred in treating allegations of forgery of public documents, fabrication of government records, criminal conspiracy and extortion as constituting mere “professional misconduct” of an advocate falling within the exclusive disciplinary jurisdiction of the Bar Council.

Punamiya also stated that while the high court concluded that no case of criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code was made out, it failed to consider that the existence of a criminal conspiracy is a matter of inference from the circumstances and the conduct of the accused is generally hatched in secrecy. “It is gathered in the course of investigation; whether a conspiracy is made out cannot be answered against the prosecution at the threshold,” his petition said.

On the other hand, advocates Rahul Kamerkar and Mihir Joshi, appearing for Pandey, denied any role in the allegations against him and urged the apex court to dismiss the SLP, stating that it is devoid of any merit. “Revival of the proceedings against the respondent would perpetuate the abuse of the process of law expressly found by the high court,” they added.