r Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday launched his party’s campaign in eastern Uttar Pradesh with a nearly 20-km roadshow through Gorakhpur, chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s home turf. Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav waves to people in Gorakhpur on Wednesday. (ANI PHOTO)

He claimed that the BJP’s stronghold would be demolished and the party would face a crushing defeat in Gorakhpur if elections were held there today. He also questioned the ruling party’s development claims.

He asserted that people would defeat the BJP in all nine assembly constituencies of the district in the 2027 elections. The BJP had won all nine seats in 2022.

He also said the coming elections are “not merely about winning seats but also about deciding the future of the state and democracy’s survival in the country”

Addressing party workers and supporters after a 20-km roadshow aboard his ‘PDA Rath’ here, a customised campaign bus, Yadav said the overwhelming response on the streets reflected a changing political mood.

“The enthusiasm and energy displayed by the people of Gorakhpur are remarkable. If voting takes place today itself, the BJP could get a double-zero here,” he said.

The roadshow began from Gorakhpur airport and ended at Deokahi village in Chauri Chaura.

Projecting the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak) alliance as an alternative to the BJP, Yadav appealed to people from backward communities, Dalits and minorities to unite for political change.

Yadav claimed the BJP government had become nervous over the public response and alleged that internet services in the region were suspended during his visit out of fear of growing support for the Samajwadi Party.

He took a swipe at the city’s civic infrastructure, saying Gorakhpur gave him the feeling of being in Europe as the city continued to suffer severe waterlogging after rainfall.

“After coming to Gorakhpur, I feel as if I have arrived in Europe. It seems I have come to Spain and Venice,” he said.

“There was waterlogging for just a few hours, but water entered people’s homes here. We were told that a metro like the one in Lucknow would run in Gorakhpur. But during the rains, people here do not travel by metro; they travel by boats,” he added.

Yadav alleged that examination papers had been leaked around 20 times and that these were not accidental but part of a planned exercise. He promised justice to the 69,000 candidates affected by the controversial teacher recruitment process and accused the BJP government of mishandling recruitment examinations and reservation issues. He further claimed that around 487 government schools had been closed in Gorakhpur and 536 in neighbouring Kushinagar district.

Yadav also launched a political attack on Adityanath, questioning his political and religious influence in Gorakhpur and raising issues surrounding his succession at the Gorakhnath Math.