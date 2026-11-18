“Viru has smashed Pakistan so much that they can’t forget him. He has left his mark. You will see in the coming time how big a player Aaryavir becomes. Viru had good hand-eye coordination. He did not have the best footwork, but his bat flow was quite powerful. With Aaryavir, the biggest strength is his proper footwork and patience. He doesn’t pre-plan his shots; he plays the ball on its merit. He tries to see the match through.”

“When he came to the club just before COVID, he used to play exactly like his father, batting aggressively. I have a hundred with Viru against Maharashtra. When he started playing domestic cricket, Viru was very defensive. I am talking about the 1990s. But look at how he changed from there, going on to score 300 in a single day. Similarly, he isn’t afraid of going after the bowling either,” Devender Sharma, Aaryavir’s coach at Sonnet, told HT.

But not this lad. Extremely secure in his own skin, Aaryavir wants to follow in his father’s footsteps. He was only 11 when he was enrolled at Delhi’s famous Sonnet Club, which has produced the likes of Ashish Nehra, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant. But while he has inherited plenty of his father’s cricketing DNA, Aaryavir is believed to be even better in certain aspects.

361 runs at a mighty impressive average of 90.25 is a statistic any 19-year-old would be proud of. But when you’re Virender Sehwag’s son, what really is the benchmark? Much like Bollywood star kids, carrying a renowned surname may look glamorous from the outside, but living up to the legacy of those who came before you can often be daunting. Ask Rohan Gavaskar and Arjun Tendulkar.

When Aaryavir FaceTimed his father, Virender Sehwag , shortly after winning the Player of the Series award in India’s successful Under-19 Asia Cup campaign , memories came flooding back. Aaryavir has his dad’s cover drive, and his 58 off 61 balls in the final was reminiscent of a familiar trait. Sehwag Sr loved batting against Pakistan, having scored 2347 runs at an average of 52.15 against them. On Sunday, as Aaryavir took on Pakistan in just his second match against them, he looked like a million bucks, promising the beginning of something special.

Two years ago, when Aaryavir lit up the Cooch Behar Trophy with a sparkling 297, he missed out on the Ferrari that his father had promised him. But that takes nothing away from the fact that Sehwag has made no exceptions for Sharma. For him, Aaryavir should be just another youngster learning the ropes. Sehwag and Sharma’s association dates back to their Under-19 days, when they played together for Delhi, but that offers Aaryavir no special privileges.

“If a kid makes a mistake, he is bound to look up to and ask his father. But Viru doesn’t interfere much whenever he pays the club a visit,” he said. “It feels amazing. From playing with Viru to watching his son grow and turn into a better cricketer than Viru, it fills me with pride. The hope is he outgrows his father’s greatness. He’s a very simple boy, very grounded. He just wants to play cricket, be like his father.”

The “Marathon Man” steps in Sharma isn’t the only coaching figure in Aaryavir’s career to have played alongside his father. During the 1999-2000 Duleep Trophy, Sehwag hammered 274 off just 324 balls against North Zone. Coming in at No. 6, he stitched together a triple-century partnership with the “Marathon Man” of Indian cricket. Less than a month after Rajeev Nayyar had batted for 1000 minutes in a Ranji Trophy match for Himachal and earned the moniker, the duo forged a 381-run stand, with the former Himachal batter contributing 118.

Fast forward 27 years, as Nayyar became the coach of the Delhi Under-19 team, he crossed paths with Aaryavir and was immediately impressed. But at the same time, Nayyar was firm in his tone. The Aaryavir who displayed layers and gears in his batting en route to a handsome 161 against the UAE last week was far from a finished product a few months ago. At the Vinoo Mankad Trophy in Visakhapatnam a few months ago, when Aaryavir threw away starts, Nayyar stepped in.

“In one-dayers, what he was doing was that after hitting a six, he would play the next 3-4 balls for no runs. He would get stuck. That’s when I told him, ‘If you can hit a boundary and take five singles, you can get the scoring rate up to nine an over, whether batting first or chasing. Keep taking singles.’ In four matches, he kept getting out in the 40s and 60s. I told him that I know he’s a stroke-player and that if he bats for 50 overs, he will definitely score at least 200. The competition is fierce. In the same tournament, Rahul Dravid’s son had scored 150 against us,” Nayyar told HT.

“Aaryavir is fully focused. He listened to the advice and scored 160. When he got out, he wasn’t happy because he realised he could’ve scored a double hundred. He understood that doing so could have helped the team reach 350. Before the final, I told him that the match against Pakistan was one that everyone closely follows. It's a great opportunity for him. I told him to score runs and move forward. The state will give him a chance, and the doors to the IPL will also open. He proved himself. The way he plays his shots shows that he has a wonderful technique. He is also a very good fielder and wants to score runs in every match.”

Back in Delhi, Aaryavir has been asked to join the Cooch Behar Trophy camp. Having watched him excel in the white-ball tournament in Oman, Nayyar is now shifting his focus to red-ball cricket. The format comes with its set of challenges: Patience. Determination. Playing in the V. Reading the behaviour of the wicket, strength of the bowler. Leaving as many balls as possible. If and when that’s conquered, sky is the limit.

“We are playing five matches, and I hope he can score 700-800 runs with the red ball. It is not compulsory for him to play U-23 cricket next. He has already proven that he is good enough. When a youngster graduates from Under-19 cricket, we don't necessarily have to wait for him to play U-23. He has won the Player of the Series award and averages 90. All his age-group teammates are playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He is ready to be thrown into the deep end. Let's not wait. He must realise that he is being taken care of,” added Nayyar.