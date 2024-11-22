Virender Sehwag tells son Aryavir he 'missed Ferrari by 23 runs' after 297-knock as India legend remembers 2015 promise

Team India’s explosive former opener Virender Sehwag couldn’t hide his pride as his son Aaryavir Sehwag came tantalizingly close to a triple century in the ongoing Cooch Behar Trophy. Aaryavir lit up the fixture against Meghalaya with a scintillating knock of 297 off just 309 deliveries, smashing three sixes and an astonishing 51 boundaries. Virender Sehwag had a message from Aryavir Sehwag(X/File)

Aryavir fell just short of a significant milestone – and a dream reward. Back in 2015, Virender Sehwag had revealed that he promised his sons a Ferrari if they surpassed his iconic score of 319 in a Test match innings. While Aaryavir’s effort brought him within 23 runs of his father’s record, the Ferrari remains elusive for now.

Sehwag took to social media platform X to applaud his son’s innings, writing: “Well played @aaryavirsehwag. Missed a Ferrari by 23 runs. But well done, keep the fire alive and may you score many more daddy hundreds and doubles and triples. Khel jaao.”

Sehwag's promise

The Ferrari promise dates back to 2015, when Sehwag spoke to cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle during a felicitation ceremony ahead of the fourth India-South Africa Test at Feroz Shah Kotla.

Sharing his aspirations for his sons, Sehwag said: “Yes, my kids know I have made some humongous scores in Test cricket. So I have told them, if you cross that 319-run mark even in school cricket, I will present you a Ferrari.”

Returning to the match, Aaryavir opened the innings alongside Arnav Bugga, who contributed a brisk 114 off 108 balls. Together, they provided a rock-solid platform for Delhi. By Day 2, Delhi had stamped their authority on the game, ending at 468 for 2 in reply to Meghalaya’s first-innings score of 260. Aaryavir’s monumental effort came to an end when he was dismissed by RS Rathor, falling heartbreakingly short of what would have been a sensational triple century.

While the Ferrari remains a dream for now, Aaryavir’s knock is a testament to his immense potential.