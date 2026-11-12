IPL 2027: Rajasthan Royals face tough retention calls amid bowling struggles and uncertainty over expensive recruits

Rajasthan Royals have not won the IPL since the inaugural edition in 2008. Come the 2027 season, they will be keen to end that drought. With the retention deadline of 17 November approaching, they have not yet made a move in the trade window, but there has been speculation about their interest in a few players. Rajasthan Royals during IPL 2026. (PTI) According to reports, the Royals are particularly interested in strengthening their bowling department. Yashasvi Jaiswal has been linked with a move to LSG, but the negotiations have stalled for now. The Royals finished fourth in the points table in the last edition but were defeated by the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2. Their campaign began with four consecutive wins, but inconsistency caught up with them as the tournament progressed. The overall batting run rate for RR during IPL 2026 was 10.42, the fourth-best in the league. However, with the ball, they conceded 9.92 runs per over, the sixth-best. This disparity between their batting and bowling performances could influence their retention decisions. The numbers behind Rajasthan's campaign There was no doubt about the firepower in their line-up. Rajasthan hit 181 sixes during IPL 2026, the most by any team. Their powerplay run rate of 11.67 was also the best in the league. However, sustaining that momentum emerged as a concern. In overs 7-11, they scored at a rate of 9.07, the seventh-best in the league. Their finishing was not particularly impressive either, with a death-overs scoring rate of 10.62, also the seventh-best. The bowling was inconsistent. They had a strong strike rate, picking up a wicket every 18.57 balls, the third-best in the tournament. But their economy in overs 7-11 was 9.71, the second-worst. While the Royals need better finishing with the bat, greater control and consistency with the ball will be equally important.

The drop in RR's scoring rate during IPL 2026. (HT Digital)

A strong core to build around The batting primarily depended on a few players, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi headlining the department. He won the Orange Cap, hit the most sixes in the tournament and provided explosive starts that often put the Royals in the driver's seat. His opening partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal, was also consistent, scoring 427 runs at a strike rate of 152.50. Dhruv Jurel was crucial in their middle order, scoring 515 runs at a strike rate of 154.65. Riyan Parag had a hot-and-cold season, managing 309 runs at 158.46. The Royals have backed Parag and he will probably lead them again in 2027. The franchise will be keen to preserve this batting nucleus. In the bowling department, Jofra Archer emerged as the leader. He picked up 25 wickets at an economy of 9.32. Brijesh Sharma was a revelation in the attack, claiming 14 wickets at an economy of 9.89. Another overseas recruit, Nandre Burger, also picked up 14 wickets but conceded 10.11 runs per over. While these players are unlikely to be the foremost candidates for release, their numbers underline a recurring problem. The Royals were picking up wickets but also leaking runs at a rate that hurt their chances on occasion.

RR's bowling department. (HT Digital)