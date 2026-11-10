SRH face tough IPL 2027 retention calls: Cummins' availability, Harshal's struggles and a crowded bowling attack

Sunrisers Hyderabad have already begun to address the issues that dogged them during IPL 2026. They have been one of the busiest teams in the trade market, having already completed three deals. Pat Cummins celebrates after taking the wicket of Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya. (REUTERS)

SRH have brought in T Natarajan from Delhi Capitals for ₹5 crore, and Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis from Chennai Super Kings for ₹4.8 crore and ₹2 crore, respectively. Leaving the franchise are Zeeshan Ansari, who has moved to DC, and Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards, who have joined CSK. With the November 17 retention deadline approaching, SRH's emphasis has been on strengthening their bowling.

The 2016 IPL champions finished third in the last edition, winning nine of their 14 league matches. Rajasthan Royals stopped their march in the Eliminator. Throughout the tournament, their batting looked more or less settled. While there were some positive signs in the bowling, it was the weak link on occasions.

A look at the statistics of IPL 2026 gives an idea how SRH batting and bowling functioned. The Sunrisers had the second-best batting run rate of the season at 10.54, with a Powerplay scoring rate of 11.08, the second best overall. But in bowling, they conceded runs at an economy of 10.05, the third worst in the league. With the batting compensating for bowling deficiencies on most occasions, SRH had little reason to tinker with their top order.

That points to the names they must retain ahead of the next season.

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Settled batting core, emerging bowling prospects Heinrich Klaasen cost them ₹23 crore, but his performances justified the investment. The South African scored 624 runs at a strike rate of 160, providing consistency and firepower.

Ishan Kishan also played his part. He scored 602 runs at a strike rate of 182.42. The franchise has shown that it also views him as a future leader. He will therefore be among the first names on the retention list.

Then there are Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head. There is little doubt that SRH will retain them. The duo has been at the forefront of the ultra-aggressive batting approach in the Powerplay that is now common in IPL.