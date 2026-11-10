SRH face tough IPL 2027 retention calls: Cummins' availability, Harshal's struggles and a crowded bowling attack
SRH’s arrivals of Natarajan, Khaleel and Ellis address a bowling unit that conceded runs at one of the league’s worst rates.
Sunrisers Hyderabad have already begun to address the issues that dogged them during IPL 2026. They have been one of the busiest teams in the trade market, having already completed three deals.
SRH have brought in T Natarajan from Delhi Capitals for ₹5 crore, and Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis from Chennai Super Kings for ₹4.8 crore and ₹2 crore, respectively. Leaving the franchise are Zeeshan Ansari, who has moved to DC, and Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards, who have joined CSK. With the November 17 retention deadline approaching, SRH's emphasis has been on strengthening their bowling.
The 2016 IPL champions finished third in the last edition, winning nine of their 14 league matches. Rajasthan Royals stopped their march in the Eliminator. Throughout the tournament, their batting looked more or less settled. While there were some positive signs in the bowling, it was the weak link on occasions.
A look at the statistics of IPL 2026 gives an idea how SRH batting and bowling functioned. The Sunrisers had the second-best batting run rate of the season at 10.54, with a Powerplay scoring rate of 11.08, the second best overall. But in bowling, they conceded runs at an economy of 10.05, the third worst in the league. With the batting compensating for bowling deficiencies on most occasions, SRH had little reason to tinker with their top order.
That points to the names they must retain ahead of the next season.
Also Read: KKR's IPL 2027 retention puzzle: Why Green, Pathirana present bigger dilemmas than the underperformers
Settled batting core, emerging bowling prospects
Heinrich Klaasen cost them ₹23 crore, but his performances justified the investment. The South African scored 624 runs at a strike rate of 160, providing consistency and firepower.
Ishan Kishan also played his part. He scored 602 runs at a strike rate of 182.42. The franchise has shown that it also views him as a future leader. He will therefore be among the first names on the retention list.
Then there are Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head. There is little doubt that SRH will retain them. The duo has been at the forefront of the ultra-aggressive batting approach in the Powerplay that is now common in IPL.
All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy also delivered with the bat. He scored 302 runs at a strike rate of 171.59, providing dynamism in the middle order. Besides, his ability to bowl a few overs gives the skipper additional flexibility.
In bowling, Eshan Malinga was their biggest discovery. He emerged as their leading wicket-taker, claiming 20 scalps at an economy of 9.33. His ability to interrupt the opposition's momentum with wickets makes him valuable.
SRH found two gems in Sakib Hussain and Praful Hinge. Sakib picked up 15 wickets in 11 matches, while Hinge claimed 14 in seven, albeit at an expensive economy of 11.73. Both showed promise and remain prospects in whom SRH could invest more time.
Shivang Kumar and Harsh Dubey picked up nine and eight wickets, respectively, reinforcing their spin department. They too look like long-term prospects.
Also Read: Emerging in New Zealand: Axar Patel as the anchor spinner
The Cummins conundrum, Harshal's poor returns
With the arrival of Natarajan, Ellis and Khaleel, the biggest question concerns the place of skipper Pat Cummins. He missed the early part of IPL 2026 due to injury before returning to play eight matches. He has spoken about potentially skipping the 2027 season, given the demanding international schedule. With ₹18 crore of their budget invested in him, the franchise must see if there is prudence in retaining a player who could miss the entire tournament.
SRH bought Harshal Patel ahead of the IPL 2025 season for ₹8 crore. The Indian medium-pacer played just five matches in 2026 and didn't take a wicket. He conceded 148 runs in 13.4 overs at an economy of 10.83. His signing was to add depth and experience to the bowling. However, his underwhelming show means he looks like a prime release candidate.
What about the fringe players?
Fringe players like Brydon Carse warrant scrutiny too. The English pacer was bought for ₹1 crore but could not play because of an injury. SRH can also assess Kamindu Mendis and Shivam Mavi. The franchise needs to evaluate what extra value these players bring.
Aniket Verma and Smaran Ravichandaran did not get enough opportunities to be judged fairly. Both look like valuable prospects who can provide inexpensive Indian batting cover. Retaining them could offer flexibility, if the squad is tested by injuries or player unavailability.
The prime objective of SRH is likely to be protecting their successful batting core while addressing the bowling weaknesses. Their trade activity suggests they have already begun tackling the problem. The next question they must resolve is Cummins' availability and the wisdom of keeping ₹18 crore invested in him. With the new additions, they will also have to trim their bowling department.
The real test of their strategy will be whether they can make those difficult calls without compromising the balance of a squad that has shown its potential.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More