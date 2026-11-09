KKR's IPL 2027 retention puzzle: Why Green, Pathirana present bigger dilemmas than the underperformers

Preparations for the IPL 2027 edition are gradually picking up pace. The teams are currently engaged in trade negotiations, ahead of the retention deadline on November 17. The franchises will be looking to hold on to a strong-performing core while freeing up space and budgets for meaningful new additions. KKR players during IPL 2026. (PTI) Three-time IPL champions KKR finished seventh in IPL 2026. For the second consecutive time they did not make the playoffs. They will now look to address their weaknesses and bounce back next season. For starters, Ajinkya Rahane has retired from cricket, freeing up ₹1.6 crore of KKR’s budget. They will now have to look for a top-order Indian batter and a potential captain in the trade window or auction, which is on December 16. Where KKR fell short The key deficiency in KKR’s campaign was in their batting. Their Powerplay batting strike rate was 139.71 compared to the league average of 158.94, ranking ninth. Even in the middle overs, KKR managed only 143.79 against the league standard of 148.27, ranking eighth. However, the bowling performed well overall. Their middle-overs economy was 7.89, the best in the league, and they conceded 10 runs per over at the death, the second-best in the league. However, these figures were skewed by the genius of Sunil Narine. That makes it easier to justify retaining the core of the attack.

Price impact of KKR's division in IPL 2026. (HT Digital)

The core KKR must preserve Narine took 15 wickets at an economy of 6.65 in IPL 2026. An impact model devised by the author shows positive returns for Narine in all 13 of his games. Besides, Narine's legacy with KKR too makes him an obvious retention. Finn Allen was one of the better buys at ₹2 crore. He scored 349 runs at a strike rate of 214.1, providing firepower in an otherwise circumspect top order. Angkrish Raghuvanshi also delivered value: the ₹3 crore investment returned 422 runs at a strike rate of 146.5. His wicketkeeping adds flexibility, particularly when KKR need to balance their overseas slots. These two batters will most probably be retained. There was discussion about Rinku Singh’s returns, but his value lies in his explosiveness towards the end of an innings. He scored 183 death-over runs at a strike rate of 192.6 in the last edition. Varun Chakravarthy too is difficult to replace. He conceded 7.60 runs per over in the middle overs while picking up 11 wickets in IPL 2026. He compounded the pressure created by Narine in the middle overs, and it is unlikely that KKR will separate their spin twins.

Sunil Narine carried the load of the KKR bowling. (HT Digital)