Ramayana box office collection day 3 (updated live): Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi film sees growth on Saturday, crosses ₹160 crore

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana released in theatres on November 5. The film did great business on its opening day, setting a new record for a pre-Diwali release in India. However, the collections hit a dip on the second day, given it was a non-holiday and right before the weekend. The film is expected to pick up pace on Saturday ahead of Diwali and recover during the weekend. It remains to be seen how Ramayana fares in its first weekend, so let us take a detailed look at the box office performance so far. Ranbir Kapoor is portraying Lord Rama in the film Ramayana.

Ramayana box office update Advance bookings for Ramayana opened on Dussehra, 15 days before release. By the time of its release, the film had already sold tickets worth ₹200 crore worldwide. The film went on to collect ₹64.85 crore in India on its first day of release, becoming the fourth-highest opening in Bollywood history. Friday saw a dip, and the film collected only ₹48.05 crore. Despite Yash’s presence as Ravana, the Kannada version has started extremely slowly. On Saturday though, the occupancy rate of the Kannada version improved.

By 6 PM on day 3, the film had earned ₹47.39 crore net in India, taking its three-day haul to ₹160.29 crore, according to the trade website Sacnilk. This shows that the film has managed to show a significant improvement on Saturday. The film is now eyeing the ₹200 crore mark, which it is expected to cross by Sunday.

By the end of day 3, Adipurush had earned above ₹200 crore net in India. It remains to be seen whether Ramayana can cross that mark. However, it must be noted that Adipurush’s first three days in theatres were a Friday, Saturday and Sunday, while Ramayana’s first three days included a working Thursday and Friday, and then Saturday. However, Ramayana has managed to beat the opening-day hauls of blockbusters such as Pathaan ( ₹57 crore), Animal ( ₹63 crore), and Drishyam 2 ( ₹62 crore).