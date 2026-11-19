Actor Sameera Reddy worked with Nana Patekar in two films, the 2006 comedy thriller Taxi No. 9211 and the 2003 horror anthology Darna Mana Hai. In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Sameera shared memories of the late actor, who died on October 8. Recalling her experience of working with him early in her career, the actor said that while she had a lot to learn from Nana as a performer, it was his philanthropic work that earned her immense respect. Sameera Reddy spoke about working with Nana Patekar in Taxi No. 9211. (Instagram/@reddysameera)

'Nana Patekar quietly supported a lot of charities and donated heavily' Sameera shared that while Nana is remembered for his exceptional acting, he was also a philanthropist who quietly donated generously to support several charities. She said, “During Taxi No. 9211, I was still a newcomer in the industry. Beyond his acting, what many people never realised was what an extraordinary philanthropist Nana Patekar was. He quietly supported a lot of charities and he donated heavily, but he was never the kind of actor to speak about it or seek publicity. I only found out while shooting on that film about the many institutions whom he supported silently. I had tremendous respect at that moment for him, because while many actors constantly talk about their good deeds, he did everything quietly without anyone knowing about it. That's when I had a new-found respect for him on top of him being the incredible actor he was.”

Sameera added that she also learnt a great deal about acting from Nana, particularly while watching him perform in the film. She said, “Also, John and me were still young and newbies and there was so much to learn from his style of acting. The way he played that completely crazy taxi driver, who had so many layers and there was a lot to learn from him as an actor. But I still have so much respect for what he was doing beyond being an actor.”