Sameera Reddy shares traditional chiroti recipe: Here's how to make this crispy and flaky South Indian festive sweet at home
Looking for a traditional festive sweet? Sameera Reddy shares her Chiroti recipe, a crispy and flaky South Indian delicacy that can be prepared ahead of time.
Actor and fitness enthusiast Sameera Reddy is quite active on Instagram, where she regularly shares glimpses of her daily routine, from workout sessions to healthy recipes. In her October 31 post, she shared a recipe for Chiroti, a much-loved festive delicacy from Karnataka and other parts of South India.
Crispy, flaky and delicately sweet, these golden layers of goodness make for a delightful treat. Chiroti is a perfect addition to festive gatherings and can also be prepared ahead of time and stored, making it ideal for the festive season. (Also read: World Pasta Day 2026: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s desi-style pasta recipe adds a spicy Indian twist to the Italian classic )
Let’s take a look at how to prepare this delicious festive favourite.
Ingredients
- 3 cups maida
- 1 cup rava
- 1 cup rice flour
- 1 cup ghee
- 1½ cups coarsely ground sugar
- A pinch of salt
- Oil or ghee for frying
- Powdered cardamom (optional)
- Almond flakes for garnish
Method:
1. Mix maida, rava, salt and ⅓ cup ghee. Add water gradually and knead into a stiff dough. Cover and rest for 20–30 minutes.
2. Divide the dough into six equal portions and roll each into a medium-sized roti.
3. Mix the remaining ghee with rice flour to prepare a smooth, spreadable paste.
4. Place the rotis one over another, spreading the ghee-rice flour mixture evenly between each layer.
5. Roll the layered rotis tightly into a long log and cut into approximately ¾-inch pieces.
6. Gently flatten each piece into a small puri shape.
7. Deep-fry on medium heat until lightly golden, crisp and flaky.
8. While still warm, sprinkle generously with coarsely ground sugar, almond flakes and cardamom powder.
Storage tips
Allow the Chirotis to cool completely before storing them in an airtight container. They can stay fresh for up to 15 days when stored properly. Make sure there is no moisture in the storage container, as this can affect their crispness.
Why Chiroti makes a perfect festive treat
Traditional sweets have a special place in Indian celebrations, and Chiroti is no exception. Its delicate layers, satisfying crunch and gentle sweetness make it a wonderful choice for festive evenings, family gatherings and special occasions. Another advantage is that it can be prepared well in advance, saving time when you have guests coming over.
Sameera Reddy's Instagram recipe is also a reminder that traditional homemade delicacies continue to be an important part of our food culture. If you enjoy experimenting with regional Indian recipes, Chiroti is a delicious addition to your festive menu. Serve it to guests, enjoy it with a cup of tea or simply savour it as an after-meal sweet. This golden, crispy delicacy is sure to bring a little extra sweetness to your celebrations!
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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