Last night was nothing short of glamorous as a host of celebrities descended upon Mumbai for the Vogue India Forces of Fashion 2026 Preview on November 18. The star-studded guest list included Ananya Panday, Mrunal Thakur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sara Tendulkar, Simone Ashley and Anna Wintour, among others. Bringing their A-game to the fashion front, the attendees stepped out in statement-making ensembles, serving up plenty of inspiration for the season ahead. Let's take a closer look at who wore what and pick up some fashion notes from the star-studded affair. (Also read: ₹1.32 crore luxury watch studded with diamonds and sapphires stole the show">Ananya Panday’s Gaurav Gupta gown at Piaget event was stunning but her ₹1.32 crore luxury watch studded with diamonds and sapphires stole the show ) Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday wore a black Chanel blazer with gold buttons and a plunging neckline, paired with a matching flared mini skirt featuring the brand's signature white logo. She accessorised the look with a light-blue quilted Chanel shoulder bag, adding a pop of colour to the otherwise monochromatic outfit. A pair of classic black pointed-toe heels completed her look, while her minimal jewellery kept the styling understated. Ananya wore her brunette hair in loose, soft waves with a centre parting and opted for fresh, understated makeup with a hint of rosy blush and nude lips. Simone Ashley and Anna Wintour

Simone Ashley made a statement in a floor-length, figure-hugging slip dress featuring delicate spaghetti straps and a soft cowl neckline. The gown stood out for its dreamy ombré effect, blending champagne-beige tones with a vibrant pink hem. She kept the styling effortless with loose, natural hair, understated hoop earrings and glowing makeup. Staying true to her signature style, Anna Wintour opted for a vibrant red, ankle-length dress adorned with an intricate botanical print in cream, gold and soft green. The outfit featured a high neckline, blouson sleeves, a belted waist and striped detailing along the cuffs and hem. She completed the look with a statement multi-strand gemstone necklace in shades of blue and green, her iconic bob and oversized dark sunglasses. Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur delivered a high-drama take on the classic all-black ensemble, pairing a sleek, minimalist halter-neck top with a dramatic, floor-sweeping maxi skirt featuring cascading tiers of glossy fringe. She accessorised with chunky, silver-toned statement necklaces in layered lengths, including a choker and a longer pendant, along with a stack of bangles on her wrist. Classic pointed-toe black pumps completed the ensemble. For her beauty look, Mrunal kept her dark hair sleek and straight with a crisp middle part, while bold, defined eyes added to the overall drama. Sara Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok