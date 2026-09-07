Sara Tendulkar and ‘bhabhi’ Saaniya Chandhok twin in pastel ethnic looks for Rakhi lunch; fans say, ‘Looking so alike’

The reel was captioned, ‘Calm vs chaos,’ perfectly depicting their contrasting energies. Both looked stunning in traditional ensembles. Take a closer look at their outfits and styling.

Sara Tendulkar and her sister-in-law Saaniya Chandhok shared a glimpse of their festive glam for a Rakhi lunch at home with a lively ‘get ready with us’ video. The duo documented the entire process, from applying blush, mascara, and lip liner to slipping into gorgeous pastel ethnic outfits. ALSO READ: Sara Tendulkar ditches traditional blouse for ivory corset with pastel green Banarasi saree

The duo began getting ready in matching white T-shirts and jeans. They did their makeup first, showing glimpses of themselves applying mascara, blush, and lip liner while dancing and smiling. The video then cut to their ethnic ensembles, with Sara dressed in powder blue and Saaniya in baby pink. The pastel shades beautifully complemented each other.

Sara accessorised her look with silver bracelets, while Saaniya kept her jewellery minimal. Both completed their looks with bindis, adding a signature desi touch. Their makeup included softly flushed cheeks and a radiant base. Together, they provided an important lesson in coordinating or ‘twinning’ ethnic outfits without looking overly matchy-matchy.

Saaniya Chandhok tied the knot with Arjun Tendulkar earlier this year on March 5, 2026.