Sara Tendulkar ditches traditional blouse for ivory corset with pastel green Banarasi saree

Sara paired the contemporary blouse with a Vanda pastel green Katan silk Banarasi handloom saree by Tilfi. The delicate pastel shade brought a soft, ethereal quality to the look, while the traditional Banarasi weave and floral motifs added richness and texture.

The fashion-forward look featured an off-white pure satin silk and organza silk corset blouse, designed with a structured, strapless silhouette and a sweetheart neckline. Its sculpted fit added a modern, sophisticated edge to the otherwise traditional Indian ensemble.

Sara Tendulkar made a striking fashion statement for her latest Vogue cover shoot, blending contemporary glamour with the timeless beauty of Indian craftsmanship . She was seen in an elegant ivory corset blouse paired with a pastel green Banarasi saree, creating a sophisticated look that seamlessly brought together modern and traditional aesthetics . (Also read: Sara Tendulkar brings modern glam in little black dress while mom Anjali Tendulkar twins in simple ethnic look. Watch )

The contrast between the sharply structured corset and the fluid saree drape gave the ensemble a distinctly editorial aesthetic. Rather than relying on heavy embellishment, the look allowed the craftsmanship of the silk saree and the clean lines of the corset to take centre stage.

Statement diamonds and soft glam makeup Sara completed the look with statement jewellery from Golubhai Badalia Diamond. She wore an elaborate diamond necklace featuring cascading details that framed her neckline, along with a matching diamond cuff.

The dramatic jewellery brought a dose of old-world glamour to the otherwise understated ivory and pastel-green palette. The intricate diamonds also complemented the corset's sweetheart neckline, drawing attention to the sculpted silhouette.

For her beauty look, Sara kept things polished yet understated. She opted for softly defined eyes, sculpted brows and a warm, glowing complexion, finished with a muted rosy lip. Her hair was pulled back into an elegant updo, with a few loose tendrils framing her face.

The combination of a structured corset blouse and a traditional Katan silk Banarasi saree offered a contemporary take on classic Indian dressing. The ivory-and-pastel-green colour palette kept the ensemble elegant, while the contrasting silhouettes made it feel distinctly modern.