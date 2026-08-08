Sara Tendulkar ditches traditional blouse for ivory corset with pastel green Banarasi saree
Sara Tendulkar redefined modern Indian glamour in pastel green Banarasi saree for her latest Vogue cover shoot, pairing tradition with contemporary elegance.
Sara Tendulkar made a striking fashion statement for her latest Vogue cover shoot, blending contemporary glamour with the timeless beauty of Indian craftsmanship. She was seen in an elegant ivory corset blouse paired with a pastel green Banarasi saree, creating a sophisticated look that seamlessly brought together modern and traditional aesthetics. (Also read: Sara Tendulkar brings modern glam in little black dress while mom Anjali Tendulkar twins in simple ethnic look. Watch )
Sara Tendulkar pairs ivory corset with Banarasi saree
The fashion-forward look featured an off-white pure satin silk and organza silk corset blouse, designed with a structured, strapless silhouette and a sweetheart neckline. Its sculpted fit added a modern, sophisticated edge to the otherwise traditional Indian ensemble.
Sara paired the contemporary blouse with a Vanda pastel green Katan silk Banarasi handloom saree by Tilfi. The delicate pastel shade brought a soft, ethereal quality to the look, while the traditional Banarasi weave and floral motifs added richness and texture.
The contrast between the sharply structured corset and the fluid saree drape gave the ensemble a distinctly editorial aesthetic. Rather than relying on heavy embellishment, the look allowed the craftsmanship of the silk saree and the clean lines of the corset to take centre stage.
Statement diamonds and soft glam makeup
Sara completed the look with statement jewellery from Golubhai Badalia Diamond. She wore an elaborate diamond necklace featuring cascading details that framed her neckline, along with a matching diamond cuff.
The dramatic jewellery brought a dose of old-world glamour to the otherwise understated ivory and pastel-green palette. The intricate diamonds also complemented the corset's sweetheart neckline, drawing attention to the sculpted silhouette.
For her beauty look, Sara kept things polished yet understated. She opted for softly defined eyes, sculpted brows and a warm, glowing complexion, finished with a muted rosy lip. Her hair was pulled back into an elegant updo, with a few loose tendrils framing her face.
The combination of a structured corset blouse and a traditional Katan silk Banarasi saree offered a contemporary take on classic Indian dressing. The ivory-and-pastel-green colour palette kept the ensemble elegant, while the contrasting silhouettes made it feel distinctly modern.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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