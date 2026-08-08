Are women more vulnerable to dry eye disease? Sankara Eye Hospital's Dr Prabhakar GV explains causes and prevention tips

Hormones, digital screens, and natural ageing form a trifecta that leaves women disproportionately vulnerable to dry eye disease. Often written off as simple fatigue or long hours at work, this condition can cause lasting surface damage, inflammation, and a reduced quality of life if left unmanaged. Also read | Humid weather, still dry eyes? Ophthalmologist Dr Neelima Shah explains why, shares causes of the condition

"Dry, itchy, burning eyes are often dismissed as a temporary problem caused by long hours of screen use, lack of sleep, or fatigue," Dr Prabhakar G V, consultant, cornea, Sankara Eye Hospital in Hyderabad, said in an interview with HT Lifestyle. "However, for many women, these symptoms may indicate a more persistent condition called dry eye disease," he added.

Understanding the tear film Dr Prabhakar explained that the eye relies on a thin protective layer called the tear film to maintain a smooth surface, provide essential lubrication, shield against infections, and support clear vision. Dry eye disease develops when the eyes fail to produce enough tears or when poor tear quality causes tears to evaporate too rapidly.

"When the tear film becomes unstable, the eye surface becomes irritated, leading to symptoms such as dryness, redness, burning, and blurred vision," Dr Prabhakar said. Paradoxically, watery eyes can also signal the condition. He shared, "When the eyes become dry, they may produce reflex tears, but these tears do not provide the necessary lubrication."

The hormonal connection Clinical observations show that women face a higher risk of dry eye than men, especially after age 45. Understanding this vulnerability is key to early detection. "One of the biggest reasons women experience dry eye disease more frequently than men is hormonal change," Dr Prabhakar noted.

Hormones like oestrogen and androgen regulate tear production and the eyelid glands that secrete oil to stop tears from evaporating too quickly, he highlighted. Throughout life, women undergo multiple hormonal shifts during menstruation, pregnancy, breastfeeding, perimenopause, and menopause. "Menopause is an important stage when many women notice increased eye dryness, irritation, and discomfort due to declining hormone levels," Dr Prabhakar said.