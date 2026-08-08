Memory Keepers and Future Seekers: An excerpt from a book on heritage homes in Goa

Lit by the incandescent glow of opulent Belgian crystal chandeliers; ornate gilded mirrors reflect rooms filled with antique furniture in dark maple, rosewood and Burma teak; rich textiles; family photographs and portraits; long tables laden with custom made fine porcelain from Macau, Japan and China in the distinctive Figueiredo family colours of orange and gold; an upright piano in one corner; an entire set of silverware gifted by King João the V of Portugal in 1740; ornamental objets d’art with touches of ebony, ivory, mother of pearl, gold filigree, jade, turtle shell and lapis lazuli; elaborate escarradores or tobacco spittoons; intricate cabinets from Indonesia and Malaysia and other accumulations of lives lived over 450 years. The mirrors at Figueiredo Mansion look out over a world that is at once familiar, that seems to have always been there, and at once different. Located in Loutolim, a languid village by the Zuari river in the Salcete taluka of South Goa district of the state of Goa in India, the aristocratic home of the massive land holding Figueiredo family is a mansion built over generations, taking shape over centuries.

A symbol of stature and wealth, the house is now a museum and inn, run by Figueiredo family descendants. (Photo courtesy Ulka Chauhan)

At the time it was built in the early 16th century, it was located in a different country altogether – that of Portuguese India. The dual wings of the home are understandably different from each other with one being built 430 years ago and the other – 230 years ago. A hybrid mix of influences, the mansion holds many dualities within, glimpses of which can be seen throughout its many rooms. Leather embossed high backed Portuguese chairs and Church chairs from the period of King José I sit side by side with chairs encarved with motifs from Hindu mythology – snakes, winged creatures, lotus flowers… A symbol of stature and wealth, the house is now a museum and inn, run by Figueiredo family descendants Maria de Fatima Figueiredo de Albuquerque (Fatima:1950) and her son Pedro Figueiredo de Albuquerque de Oliveira Novais (Pedro:1992)… Fatima’s daughter Catarina Figueiredo de Albuquerque de Oliveira Novais (1989) studied in Portugal and America, lived in Rome, London and Madrid and currently works for a multinational in Lisbon as an economist. Though she loves to travel and her work takes her all over the world, the pull of family ties brings her home to Goa from time to time.

The land the home is built on changed from Estado Português to India, fortunes have been made and lost, identities morphed and adapted, and House Number 376/377 has stood still. (Photo courtesy Ulka Chauhan)