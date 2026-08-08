Easy Vegan Pancake Recipe Without Eggs Or Dairy Made With Simple Pantry Ingredients For A Soft And Fluffy Breakfast
Vegan pancake recipe without eggs or dairy uses simple plant-based ingredients to make soft, fluffy pancakes that are dairy-free, egg-free, and easy to prepare.
Soft, fluffy pancakes can be made without eggs or dairy while still delivering great taste and texture. Vegan pancake recipe without eggs or dairy uses pantry staples such as flour, baking powder, plant-based milk, vegetable oil, and a natural sweetener to create light pancakes that suit vegan and dairy-free diets. Plant-based pancakes have become increasingly popular worldwide as more people look for simple recipes made without animal products.
The recipe follows the same basic pancake method but replaces eggs with ingredients that help bind the batter, such as mashed banana, flaxseed mixture, or applesauce. Plant-based milk made from oats, almonds, or soy creates a smooth batter, while baking powder helps the pancakes rise. Unlike regular pancakes that rely on eggs, butter, and dairy milk, vegan pancake recipes without eggs or dairy offer a naturally cholesterol-free option with lower saturated fat. These simple ingredient swaps also make the recipe suitable for people with lactose intolerance, egg allergies, or those following a vegan lifestyle.
Plant-based ingredients add several nutritional benefits to every serving. Whole wheat flour or oats increase fibre, helping support healthy digestion and providing steady energy">fibre, helping support healthy digestion and providing steady energy throughout the morning. Plant oils reduce saturated fat">reduce saturated fat compared to butter, while the absence of dairy makes the pancakes easier to digest for people who are sensitive to lactose. Fresh fruits, nuts, or seeds can also be added to increase vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, and natural sweetness.
Pancakes have been enjoyed for centuries across Europe and North America, and the vegan version brings a modern twist to this breakfast favourite. During the monsoon season, vegan pancake recipes without eggs or dairy pairs well with fresh berries, bananas, maple syrup, or homemade fruit compote for a wholesome breakfast or evening snack. The recipe is budget-friendly, highly adaptable, easy to customise with different toppings, and made entirely from ingredients that are easy to keep in the pantry.
Vegan Pancake Recipe Without Eggs Or Dairy Vs Regular Pancakes
Vegan pancakes without eggs or dairy are soft, light, and easy to prepare using simple pantry ingredients. They are perfect for breakfast, brunch, or an evening snack with fresh fruits and natural toppings.
Feature
Vegan pancake recipe without eggs or dairy
Regular pancakes
Main Liquid
Plant-based milk
Dairy milk
Binding Ingredient
Flaxseed mixture, banana, or applesauce
Eggs
Fat Source
Vegetable oil or coconut oil
Butter
Cholesterol
Naturally cholesterol-free
Contains cholesterol from eggs and butter
Suitable For
Vegan, dairy-free, and egg-free diets
General diets
Protein Source
Plant milk and optional seed
Eggs and milk
Texture
Soft, fluffy, and light
Soft and fluffy with a richer texture
Popular Toppings
Fresh fruits, maple syrup, nut butter
Butter, honey, whipped cream, syrup
Quick Look
Recipe Type: Breakfast
Cuisine: American
Diet: Vegan
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 15 minutes
Total Time: 25 minutes
Servings: 4
Calories: Approximately 190 kcal per serving
How To Make Vegan Pancake Recipe Without Eggs Or Dairy
Simple pantry ingredients, plant-based milk, and a few minutes of cooking create fluffy vegan pancakes that pair well with fresh fruit and maple syrup.
Ingredients
- 1½ cups whole wheat flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 tablespoon sugar or maple syrup
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1¼ cups oat milk or almond milk
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 tablespoon ground flaxseed mixed with 3 tablespoons water
- Oil for cooking
Instructions
- Mix the flaxseed and water and let the mixture rest for 5 minutes.
- Combine the flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt in a bowl.
- Add plant-based milk, vegetable oil, vanilla extract, and the flaxseed mixture.
- Stir gently until a smooth batter forms.
- Heat a lightly greased non-stick pan over medium heat.
- Pour a ladle of batter onto the pan.
- Cook until bubbles appear, then flip and cook the other side.
- Serve with fresh fruit and maple syrup.
Simple Ways To Make Vegan Pancakes Even Healthier
- Use whole wheat flour instead of refined flour to increase fibre.
- Add rolled oats to improve the texture and nutrient content.
- Replace sugar with mashed banana or date paste for natural sweetness.
- Mix chia seeds or flaxseeds into the batter for healthy fats.
- Choose unsweetened plant-based milk to reduce added sugar.
- Top vegan pancakes with fresh berries instead of sugary syrups.
- Serve vegan pancakes with natural peanut butter for extra plant protein.
Nutrition In Vegan Pancake Recipe Without Eggs Or Dairy
Nutrient
Amount
Calories
190 kcal
Carbohydrates
30 g
Protein
5 g
Dietary Fibre
4 g
Total Fat
6 g
Saturated Fat
1 g
Calcium
140 mg
Iron
2.1 mg
Potassium
210 mg
Vitamin B6
0.2 mg
FAQs
Can vegan pancake recipe without eggs or dairy be made with whole wheat flour?
Yes. Vegan pancake recipe without eggs or dairy works well with whole wheat flour and provides more fibre than refined flour.
Which plant-based milk is best for vegan pancake recipe without eggs or dairy?
Vegan pancake recipe without eggs or dairy tastes great with oat milk, almond milk, soy milk, or coconut milk.
Can vegan pancake recipe without eggs or dairy be prepared in advance?
Yes. Vegan pancake recipe without eggs or dairy can be refrigerated for up to two days and reheated before serving.
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