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    Easy Vegan Pancake Recipe Without Eggs Or Dairy Made With Simple Pantry Ingredients For A Soft And Fluffy Breakfast

    Published on: Aug 8, 2026, 12:37:08 IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    Vegan Pancake Recipe (Freepik)
    Vegan Pancake Recipe (Freepik)

    Vegan pancake recipe without eggs or dairy uses simple plant-based ingredients to make soft, fluffy pancakes that are dairy-free, egg-free, and easy to prepare.

    Soft, fluffy pancakes can be made without eggs or dairy while still delivering great taste and texture. Vegan pancake recipe without eggs or dairy uses pantry staples such as flour, baking powder, plant-based milk, vegetable oil, and a natural sweetener to create light pancakes that suit vegan and dairy-free diets. Plant-based pancakes have become increasingly popular worldwide as more people look for simple recipes made without animal products.

    The recipe follows the same basic pancake method but replaces eggs with ingredients that help bind the batter, such as mashed banana, flaxseed mixture, or applesauce. Plant-based milk made from oats, almonds, or soy creates a smooth batter, while baking powder helps the pancakes rise. Unlike regular pancakes that rely on eggs, butter, and dairy milk, vegan pancake recipes without eggs or dairy offer a naturally cholesterol-free option with lower saturated fat. These simple ingredient swaps also make the recipe suitable for people with lactose intolerance, egg allergies, or those following a vegan lifestyle.

    Plant-based ingredients add several nutritional benefits to every serving. Whole wheat flour or oats increase fibre, helping support healthy digestion and providing steady energy">fibre, helping support healthy digestion and providing steady energy throughout the morning. Plant oils reduce saturated fat">reduce saturated fat compared to butter, while the absence of dairy makes the pancakes easier to digest for people who are sensitive to lactose. Fresh fruits, nuts, or seeds can also be added to increase vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, and natural sweetness.

    Pancakes have been enjoyed for centuries across Europe and North America, and the vegan version brings a modern twist to this breakfast favourite. During the monsoon season, vegan pancake recipes without eggs or dairy pairs well with fresh berries, bananas, maple syrup, or homemade fruit compote for a wholesome breakfast or evening snack. The recipe is budget-friendly, highly adaptable, easy to customise with different toppings, and made entirely from ingredients that are easy to keep in the pantry.

    Vegan Pancake Recipe Without Eggs Or Dairy Vs Regular Pancakes

    Vegan pancakes without eggs or dairy are soft, light, and easy to prepare using simple pantry ingredients. They are perfect for breakfast, brunch, or an evening snack with fresh fruits and natural toppings.

    Feature

    Vegan pancake recipe without eggs or dairy

    Regular pancakes

    Main Liquid

    Plant-based milk

    Dairy milk

    Binding Ingredient

    Flaxseed mixture, banana, or applesauce

    Eggs

    Fat Source

    Vegetable oil or coconut oil

    Butter

    Cholesterol

    Naturally cholesterol-free

    Contains cholesterol from eggs and butter

    Suitable For

    Vegan, dairy-free, and egg-free diets

    General diets

    Protein Source

    Plant milk and optional seed

    Eggs and milk

    Texture

    Soft, fluffy, and light

    Soft and fluffy with a richer texture

    Popular Toppings

    Fresh fruits, maple syrup, nut butter

    Butter, honey, whipped cream, syrup

    Quick Look

    Recipe Type: Breakfast

    Cuisine: American

    Diet: Vegan

    Preparation Time: 10 minutes

    Cooking Time: 15 minutes

    Total Time: 25 minutes

    Servings: 4

    Calories: Approximately 190 kcal per serving

    How To Make Vegan Pancake Recipe Without Eggs Or Dairy

    Simple pantry ingredients, plant-based milk, and a few minutes of cooking create fluffy vegan pancakes that pair well with fresh fruit and maple syrup.

    Ingredients

    • 1½ cups whole wheat flour
    • 2 teaspoons baking powder
    • 1 tablespoon sugar or maple syrup
    • ¼ teaspoon salt
    • 1¼ cups oat milk or almond milk
    • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
    • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
    • 1 tablespoon ground flaxseed mixed with 3 tablespoons water
    • Oil for cooking

    Instructions

    1. Mix the flaxseed and water and let the mixture rest for 5 minutes.
    2. Combine the flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt in a bowl.
    3. Add plant-based milk, vegetable oil, vanilla extract, and the flaxseed mixture.
    4. Stir gently until a smooth batter forms.
    5. Heat a lightly greased non-stick pan over medium heat.
    6. Pour a ladle of batter onto the pan.
    7. Cook until bubbles appear, then flip and cook the other side.
    8. Serve with fresh fruit and maple syrup.

    Simple Ways To Make Vegan Pancakes Even Healthier

    1. Use whole wheat flour instead of refined flour to increase fibre.
    2. Add rolled oats to improve the texture and nutrient content.
    3. Replace sugar with mashed banana or date paste for natural sweetness.
    4. Mix chia seeds or flaxseeds into the batter for healthy fats.
    5. Choose unsweetened plant-based milk to reduce added sugar.
    6. Top vegan pancakes with fresh berries instead of sugary syrups.
    7. Serve vegan pancakes with natural peanut butter for extra plant protein.

    Nutrition In Vegan Pancake Recipe Without Eggs Or Dairy

    Nutrient

    Amount

    Calories

    190 kcal

    Carbohydrates

    30 g

    Protein

    5 g

    Dietary Fibre

    4 g

    Total Fat

    6 g

    Saturated Fat

    1 g

    Calcium

    140 mg

    Iron

    2.1 mg

    Potassium

    210 mg

    Vitamin B6

    0.2 mg

    FAQs

    Can vegan pancake recipe without eggs or dairy be made with whole wheat flour?

    Yes. Vegan pancake recipe without eggs or dairy works well with whole wheat flour and provides more fibre than refined flour.

    Which plant-based milk is best for vegan pancake recipe without eggs or dairy?

    Vegan pancake recipe without eggs or dairy tastes great with oat milk, almond milk, soy milk, or coconut milk.

    Can vegan pancake recipe without eggs or dairy be prepared in advance?

    Yes. Vegan pancake recipe without eggs or dairy can be refrigerated for up to two days and reheated before serving.

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