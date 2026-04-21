Green Moong Laddoo, The Summer-friendly Protein-Rich Recipe You Must Add to Your Daily Diet For More Energy

Green moong laddoo is a simple homemade snack made with whole green moong, jaggery, and a few more healthy ingredients. Jaggery is used instead of white sugar, which makes these laddoos a better choice for everyday snacking. The recipe is quick, easy, and gives soft laddoos with a slightly nutty taste and a gentle sweetness. Green Moong Laddoo (Freepik)

A jar of green moong laddoo can make snack time much more interesting. Roasted green moong gives the laddoo a rich and slightly crunchy texture, while jaggery adds natural sweetness. Cardamom and a little ghee bring a mild aroma, making every bite taste fresh and homemade.

Green moong, also called whole moong or green gram, is rich in plant-based protein and fibre. Protein-rich recipes like this may help support muscle strength and keep energy steady through the day. Green moong also contains iron, magnesium, and antioxidants, which may help support immunity and overall health.

Almonds, cashews, or seeds can be added to make the green moong dal laddoo even more nourishing. Jaggery provides iron and works as a healthier option than refined sugar. These green moong laddoos are easy to carry and can be enjoyed as a morning snack, after-school bite, or quick energy boost.

Easy Green Moong Laddoo Recipes for a Protein-Rich Daily Snack Green moong laddoo tastes mildly nutty, naturally sweet, and slightly crunchy from roasted moong and nuts. Jaggery gives a soft sweetness without refined sugar, while cardamom adds a light aroma. These protein laddoos feel light and easy to enjoy, making them a good snack even during summer afternoons.