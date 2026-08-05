High-protein, low-carb chicken pulao: Try this nutritionist-approved recipe that swaps rice with this alternative

Chicken pulao is the ultimate comfort meal, but with its generous serving of rice, it's not always the easiest dish to fit into a high-protein, low-carb eating plan. The good news? You don't have to give up your favourite flavours to stay on track with your fitness goals. By swapping rice for a lighter, low-carb alternative, you can enjoy all the aromatic spices and hearty satisfaction of chicken pulao while keeping your macros in check.

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Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for creating flavour-packed, calorie-conscious recipes, has shared a protein-rich, low-carb chicken pulao that puts a healthy twist on the classic comfort dish. This innovative one-pot meal swaps traditional rice for grated cauliflower, delivering all the flavour while keeping carbohydrates in check.

In an Instagram video shared on August 3, the chef explains, “One pot, low carb, and packed with 37 g of protein – this is the kind of dinner that gives exact chicken biryani feels but will actually fit right into your macro goals.”