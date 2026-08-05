'How is India getting so expensive?': Traveller compares Hyderabad, Zurich airport croissant prices
A traveller's comparison of croissant prices at Hyderabad and Zurich airports has divided opinion online.
A traveller's post comparing the price of a croissant at Hyderabad Airport with one she bought earlier this year at Zurich Airport has got people talking online. While some agreed that everyday expenses in India are rising quickly, others said the comparison was unfair because croissants are far more common in Europe than they are in India.
The post, shared on X, led to a discussion on airport food prices, housing costs, purchasing power and whether it makes sense to compare the price of the same food item in two different countries.
Hyderabad vs Zurich croissant
The post was shared by Pooja Sanwal on X. She wrote, "I bought a croissant at the Hyderabad Airport and it cost me ₹184 (1.56 CHF). Earlier this year, I had a croissant at Zurich Airport for 1.2 CHF (around ₹142)."
"Yes, I'm reading too much into it, but how the hell is India getting so expensive so fast? I'm losing it."
She also shared screenshots showing the prices of the croissants purchased at the two airports.
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Take a look:
What people said
Many people agreed with her observation and shared similar experiences.
One user wrote, "Croissants have always been expensive in India. You can go almost anywhere in Europe and find a croissant for ₹90 to ₹120. It's their dal chawal. There are so many bakeries, and almost every bakery makes them. In India, it's still a premium snack."
Another commented, "I agree. Houses are also getting strangely expensive. Prices should be in line with our incomes. Why has it become normal to take ₹2 crore loans just to own a home?"
A third user said, "Get a croissant in Bandra and it's ₹380 plus GST."
Others felt there was more to the comparison.
One person wrote, "Try buying litti chokha in Switzerland. You'll realise that supply and demand controls pricing."
Another said, "We need to taste both the croissants before reaching a conclusion."
Questioning whether it was a fair comparison, one user commented, "I don't know if this is a like for like comparison. Do you remember what the cab to the airport cost in both cities? That would give us much better insight."
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Another added, "Buying a croissant at a Swiss airport is like buying an idli or a samosa at an Indian airport."
One user simply asked, "How much does a plate of dosa cost at Zurich Airport?"
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishali Kapila
Vaishali Kapila is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where she covers internet culture, viral social media moments, human interest stories and workplace trends. She believes the best stories often come from ordinary experiences and everyday conversations. Through her stories, she aims to help readers understand not just what is trending, but why it matters. Born and brought up in Chandigarh and now based in Delhi, Vaishali has over five years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, she worked as a Sub Editor at NDTV, where she specialised in food and travel writing. Over the years, she has written and edited stories on recipes, nutrition, restaurants, destinations and travel trends, while building expertise in digital storytelling, search-driven journalism and audience-focused content. Today, her work spans a wide range of topics, including consumer issues, lifestyle, workplace trends and stories that reflect everyday life. She enjoys finding fresh angles, speaking with people and adding the context that helps readers make sense of a story. Vaishali holds a Bachelor's degree in Sociology from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism with a specialisation in New Media from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not working, Vaishali enjoys exploring new places, trying local food and documenting her experiences through a food Instagram page she runs with her husband. She also enjoys watching documentaries, learning about space and science, and exploring stories about different cultures and people.Read More