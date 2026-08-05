'How is India getting so expensive?': Traveller compares Hyderabad, Zurich airport croissant prices

She also shared screenshots showing the prices of the croissants purchased at the two airports.

"Yes, I'm reading too much into it, but how the hell is India getting so expensive so fast? I'm losing it."

The post was shared by Pooja Sanwal on X. She wrote, "I bought a croissant at the Hyderabad Airport and it cost me ₹184 (1.56 CHF). Earlier this year, I had a croissant at Zurich Airport for 1.2 CHF (around ₹142)."

The post, shared on X, led to a discussion on airport food prices, housing costs, purchasing power and whether it makes sense to compare the price of the same food item in two different countries.

A traveller's post comparing the price of a croissant at Hyderabad Airport with one she bought earlier this year at Zurich Airport has got people talking online. While some agreed that everyday expenses in India are rising quickly, others said the comparison was unfair because croissants are far more common in Europe than they are in India.

What people said Many people agreed with her observation and shared similar experiences.

One user wrote, "Croissants have always been expensive in India. You can go almost anywhere in Europe and find a croissant for ₹90 to ₹120. It's their dal chawal. There are so many bakeries, and almost every bakery makes them. In India, it's still a premium snack."

Another commented, "I agree. Houses are also getting strangely expensive. Prices should be in line with our incomes. Why has it become normal to take ₹2 crore loans just to own a home?"

A third user said, "Get a croissant in Bandra and it's ₹380 plus GST."

Others felt there was more to the comparison.

One person wrote, "Try buying litti chokha in Switzerland. You'll realise that supply and demand controls pricing."

Another said, "We need to taste both the croissants before reaching a conclusion."

Questioning whether it was a fair comparison, one user commented, "I don't know if this is a like for like comparison. Do you remember what the cab to the airport cost in both cities? That would give us much better insight."

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Another added, "Buying a croissant at a Swiss airport is like buying an idli or a samosa at an Indian airport."

One user simply asked, "How much does a plate of dosa cost at Zurich Airport?"

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)