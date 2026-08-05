‘Flight dropped 300 feet’: Woman recalls terrifying Air India Phuket-Delhi turbulence

An Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi recently encountered severe turbulence, with the aircraft reportedly dropping around 300 feet during the journey. Passenger Shilpi Jain shared a video on Instagram, recounting the frightening experience and claiming that several travellers and cabin crew members were injured during the incident. Air India passenger recounts Phuket-Delhi flight turbulence. (Instagram/@shilpi_jain7)

In the clip, Shilpi Jain shows her boarding pass and says she was seated on 23F when the incident happened. Recalling the moment, she said, “Jo flight Phuket se Delhi aa rahi thi, usme kaafi passengers injured hoye hain and cabin crew bhi injured hua hai. Uss flight mein main bhi thi.”

She claimed that the aircraft suddenly dropped, causing passengers to hit the ceiling and suffer injuries. “Kuch log mere aas paas the, woh idhar udhar ho rahe the,” she said while describing the chaos inside the cabin.

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Shilpi appreciated the cabin crew for handling the situation but alleged that they requested passengers not to share videos of the incident. “Crew members ne kaafi achhe se support kiya, that I appreciate. But un logon ne ek cheez boli, ki video banake kahin mat daalna, isse hamari reputation ko thes pahunch sakti hai,” she said.

She further questioned the decision to continue towards Delhi instead of making an emergency landing elsewhere. “Agar koi fault hai toh batao,” she said, adding that she expected better medical support after landing.

According to her, injured passengers had to wait after reaching Delhi airport. “Na hi stretchers the, wheelchair pe unhe leke gaye hain,” she said.

The caption of her Instagram video read, “Near to death experience in Air India today.”

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