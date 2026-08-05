Bengaluru VC orders SD card from Swiggy Instamart, gets dhaniya free

For generations, Indians have been accustomed to asking their neighbourhood vegetable vendor for a little extra dhaniya (coriander) and mirch (green chillies) at no additional cost. Now, it appears that tradition has found its way into the world of quick commerce too — even when the purchase has nothing to do with vegetables. Bengaluru-based venture capitalist Ritesh Banglani shared the amusing experience on X. Bengaluru-based venture capitalist Ritesh Banglani recently shared an amusing experience on X after ordering an SD card from Swiggy Instamart. Along with the memory card, he found a complimentary bunch of dhaniya in his order. Dhaniya free with SD card "Indian quick commerce is wild. I ordered an SD card and got some dhaniya free with it," Banglani wrote on X yesterday.

His post quickly resonated with social media users. Many reacted with disbelief, while others joked that Instamart had embraced one of India's oldest retail traditions. “Tell me this is a joke and not real. Else I will ROFL,” wrote Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma. Ritesh Banglani, who is part of the investment team at Stellaris Venture Partners, shared a screenshot of his order as proof.

“Did you say Dhaniyavad,” another user quipped with a word play on dhaniya (coriander) and dhanyavaad (the Hindi word for ‘thank you’). Entrepreneur Vivek Kejriwal wrote: “They are aping local grocery store. Just that they have ability to give on SD card too.”