'India has always been a great friend and will remain so': Sheikh Hasina

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has described India as a "great friend," asserting that the relationship between the two neighbouring countries will continue to remain strong. She made the remarks while addressing her supporters and speaking about the political situation in Bangladesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina, at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on June 22. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

Speaking at the first press conference in Delhi, on August 5, since her ouster in August 2024 at a Foreign Correspondents Club of South Asia event, which she joined remotely, Hasina mentioned the importance of India-Bangladesh ties and expressed confidence that the relationship would endure despite the current political developments.

“India is a great friend” Hasina said that the friendship between the two countries would continue.

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She has been staying in India for the past two years. During this period, she has been provided full security and has been treated with the protocol extended to a head of state.

The Indian government has accorded her utmost respect during her stay, with security arrangements remaining in place throughout.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has previously referred to Sheikh Hasina as "my sister," reflecting the close personal equation between the two leaders.

Hasina wants to return to Bangladesh While speaking to her supporters, Hasina discussed the political situation in Bangladesh as she reiterated her commitment to her country.

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Her remarks come as she continues to remain in India, where she has been staying under full security while maintaining that she wishes to return to Bangladesh.

Government of India's stance Ahead of the address, the Indian government sought to distance itself from the press event, clarifying that New Delhi does not endorse any statements made during the session.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "The government has no involvement whatsoever in it. Neither does it endorse any views that may be expressed at the forum."

The ministry recently informed a Parliamentary committee that while granting asylum to Hasina, India has strictly maintained its policy, ensuring no political activity targeting another sovereign nation is conducted from Indian territory.

However, Dhaka remains unconvinced after raising the matter with the Indian High Commissioner, Dinesh Trivedi, on Monday. News agency ANI reported, quoting diplomatic sources, that allowing Sheikh Hasina to deliver a political speech could further strain fragile bilateral ties.