Lock Upp 2 grand finale live updates: Ex-contestants weigh in on whether Shreya or Shivangi should win the show
Lock Upp 2 grand finale live updates: Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh will announce one of the top 5 as the winner.
Lock Upp 2 grand finale: After 40 days filled with kalesh, friendships, heartbreaks, backstabbing, tasks, eliminations and more, Season 2 of Lock Upp 2 on Netflix will have its grand finale today. Let's see who wins among Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Shilpa Shinde, Yogesh Rawat and Ram Kapoor. ...Read More
• Lock Upp 2 began with 15 contestants on June 27, and two more joined as wild card entrants.
• The grand finale will begin streaming at 8 PM on Netflix with Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan hosting the show.
• Recent eliminated contestants include Harshad Chopda, Akanksha Chamola and Varun Yadav, who left in week 6.
• Lock Upp 2 winners will be decided by tasks and voting by an audience present in the studio, if the promo is anything to go by.
• The winner of Lock Upp Season 2 will take home a cash prize of ₹1 crore.
Lock Upp 2 grand finale: Varun emotional after eviction
After his elimination, Varun Yadav aka Laila, posted an emotional video for fans. He apologised to those who wanted him to win and also revealed that his grandfather passed away while he was on the show.
Lock Upp 2 grand finale: Harshad Chopda predicts winner
Harshad thinks Shivangi Joshi will win the show, and if not for her, Yogesh Rawat should emerge on top.
Lock Upp 2 grand finale: Varun thinks Shivangi should win
After his elimination, Varun Yadav aka Laila, spoke about who he thinks deserves to win and named Shivangi Joshi. His reasoning was that Shreya Kalra played dirty, in his opinion.
Lock Upp 2 grand finale: Missed the show? We've got you covered
From explosive fights to shocking revelations, here’s everything that made Lock Upp Season 2 a talking point. Read here.
Lock Upp 2 grand finale: Akanksha Chamola busts rumours
Akanksha Chamola shocked many by revealing that she was getting a divorce from Gaurav Khanna. After her eviction, she denied that she had revealed this for TRP. Read more.
Lock Upp 2 grand finale: Harshad Chopda defends himself
Harshad, who was initially the first finalist on the show, gave up his spot to Shivangi Joshi. He defended his choice while talking to the press and stated that he wouldn't listen to Shivangi even when she pleaded otherwise. Read more.
Lock Upp 2 grand finale: Who were eliminated in week 6
The 6th week of the show began with a twist when Harshad Chopda gave up his finale spot to Shivangi Joshi after Shreya Kalra eliminated her. Akanksha Choudhary and Varun Yadav soon followed, leaving the top 5.
Lock Upp 2 grand finale: Ektaa Kapoor about the winner
Amid rumours of Shivangi or Shreya winning the show, producer Ektaa caused more confusion. When asked if Shreya won the show, she said, “Kyun agar Shivangi hogi toh problem hai kya? (Why is it a problem if Shivangi wins?)” When asked outright whom she's making the winner, she replied, “I’m not making anyone win, guys. It’s not in my hands at all.” See here.
Lock Upp 2 grand finale: Who has won the show?
As the show reached its finale week, rumours were abound about who won the show. First, it was rumoured that Shivangi Joshi won the Netflix show. But recent rumours suggest it's Shreya Kalra. Time will tell.
Lock Upp 2 grand finale: Winner to take home ₹1 crore
Yogesh Rawat has already won ₹10 lakh in a task, while Shreya Kalra won an advantage. The other finalists will not receive any prize money while the winner will win ₹1 crore.
Lock Upp 2 grand finale: Meet the top 5 finalists
Lock Upp 2 grand finale: Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Shilpa Shinde, Yogesh Rawat and Ram Kapoor will compete for the top spot today. Shreya and Shivangi were the first to reach the finale.