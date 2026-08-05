Is Shreya Kalra the winner of Lock Upp season 2? Ektaa Kapoor breaks silence: ‘Agar Shivangi Joshi hogi toh…’

Ektaa recently attended an awards event in Mumbai, where she interacted with the paparazzi on the red carpet. While clicking her pictures, a paparazzo asked the filmmaker, "Ektaa ji sunane mein aaya hai Shreya winner hai? (Ektaa ji, I’ve heard that Shreya is the winner?)" Reacting to this, Ektaa said, "Kyun agar Shivangi hogi toh problem hai kya? (Why is it a problem if Shivangi wins?)."

Today, Lock Upp Season 2 will finally get its winner. After weeks of emotional revelations, heated confrontations, unexpected alliances and intense tasks, the reality show is now heading towards its conclusion. The latest episode revealed the top five finalists, but the biggest competition among fans on social media appears to be between two contestants, Shreya Kalra and Shivangi Joshi . Amid the ongoing fan wars and speculation about the winner, show producer Ektaa Kapoor has reacted to rumours that Shreya will lift the trophy.

Her response left the paparazzi laughing. When another paparazzo asked her who she was making the winner of Lock Upp, Ektaa said, "main kisi ko nahi jeeta rahi bhai. Mere hath main hai hi nahi (I’m not making anyone win, guys. It’s not in my hands at all)."

Ektaa's comments come at a time when speculation about the winner has intensified on social media. Shreya has emerged as one of the most popular contestants of the season. Her arguments with Ram Kapoor, Akanksha Choudhary and Akanksha Chamola have been among the talking points of the season, while her friendship with Shilpa Shinde has also received attention. Several fans have called Shreya a "worthy winner" and have supported her throughout the competition.

Shivangi, meanwhile, has had a different journey on the show. She was criticised by some viewers for getting emotional over situations they considered minor. However, she also received support in the later weeks after standing up for herself during several disagreements. Her presence in the top five has led to a strong fan base backing her to win the trophy.

Lock Upp Season 2 grand finale The promo for the grand finale revealed that a jury comprising celebrities and journalists will play a role in deciding the fate of the finalists. The top five contestants, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Yogesh Rawat and Shilpa Shinde, will compete in a final task to determine their positions in the competition.

The finale will also feature a question-and-answer round, where the finalists will face questions from the jury. Prince Narula, Shiv Thakare, Shiny Doshi, and others will serve on the jury and assess the contestants before the winner is announced.

The finale will also include performances by the finalists and former inmates. Several ex-contestants, including Pamala Serena, Varun Yadav and Akanksha Chamola, are expected to return for the finale as they join the celebrations.

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp Season 2 has competed for audience attention with Prime Video's reality show Alliance, which premiered around the same time. Both shows have generated considerable discussion online, with viewers frequently comparing their contestants, tasks and gameplay.