RBI keeps policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, maintains neutral stance

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday announced that it would keep the policy repo rate unchanged, at 5.25%, for the third time in a row, against the backdrop of energy crises and supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing West Asia Conflict. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, while announcing the repo rate, also said that the economic growth continues to be supported by resilient demand. (Reuters)

Announcing the key decision, RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra said the Monetary Policy Committee unanimously decided to retain the policy interest rate and with a neutral stance.

The interest rate pause comes even as the Consumer Price Index (CPI)- based headline retail inflation crossed the RBI's medium-term target of 4 per cent, reaching 4.38 per cent in June.

ALSO READ | Supreme Court tightens rules to curb 'digital arrests', RBI to frame SOPs to deal with mule bank accounts

However, the RBI raised the gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast to 6.7 per cent from the earlier projection of 6.6 per cent for FY27. It also lowered the Consumer Index Price (CPI) inflation projection to 5 per cent from the earlier estimate of 5.1 per cent.

Disruptions due to West Asia Governor Sanjay Malhotra noted that the West Asia conflict has challenged the global economy, with disruption to key trade routes. However, he said that economic growth continues to be supported by resilient demand.

He also mentioned the challenges to growth and said, "Renewed tensions in West Asia, volatility in global markets and El-Nino pose downside risks to growth."

According to the RBI, moderation in global trade, increase in energy prices, and persistent trade policy uncertainties pose upside risks to India's Current Account Deficit.

India's economy and growth But, he said that India continues to be the world's fastest-growing large economy.

Regarding India's economy, governor Malhotra said the domestic economy has exhibited resilience amid persistent global uncertainty. He stated that the Indian economy has performed better than expected in the April-June quarter of this fiscal.