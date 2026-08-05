World Breastfeeding Week: Gynaec Dr Shilpa Agarwal on breastfeeding mistakes every new mom makes and how to avoid them

World Breastfeeding Week 2026: Breast milk is essential for your baby. Proper feeding steps will help prevent infections and harmful consequences for your baby. Simple hand washing with soap and water before breastfeeding is very important. The mother should rub her hands for 20 seconds with soap and water and should rub in between the fingers too. Dry your hands with a soft, clean cotton towel. The mother should wear clean, washed clothes. They should wear loose cotton clothes and avoid padded bras. A comfortable feeding bra can be used, though it's not mandatory. Mom should avoid any chemicals, mainly talcum powder or perfumes, on her chest. What are common breastfeeding problems and solutions? (Adobe Stock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Breast care during breastfeeding Wash your breasts and nipples during the shower with simple warm water. Air-dry the nipples; don’t rub them to dry. She should be told to keep her nipples dry and clean. Avoid scented soaps on your breasts, as they will affect the natural lubrication. “You can apply breast milk to your nipple after feeding and let it dry. A happy mother will have a happy child. Keep the mother and baby together, that is, rooming in. Mother should wear loose, comfortable clothes while feeding the baby,” Dr Shilpa Agarwal, Consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Specialist Fetal Medicine-Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, tells Health Shots.

The room should be well ventilated and lighted. Mother should be encouraged to sit with proper back support. Baby positioning should be proper, and latching should be proper. “Baby clothes and diaper should be comfortable. Support the baby’s whole body and not just the neck,” says the doctor. Baby’s head and body should be in a straight line. Give the areola in the baby’s mouth (dark area around the nipple)and not only the nipple.

Common mistakes to avoid Avoid delay in starting breastfeeding post-delivery, irrespective of the mode of delivery.

Avoid keeping the baby in the cradle: Keep them as close to you as possible. Don’t use artificial pacifiers. Avoid bottle feeding unless recommended by your doctor. Confidence in yourself is of prime importance. Avoid fixed-time feedings and avoid forcing the baby to take the breast. You should not interrupt feeding: Let the baby release the breast. The baby should be given exclusive breastfeeding for 6 months. Do not give water or honey to the baby. Avoid feeding on one breast: Give both breasts alternately. You should not be under stress during breastfeeding and should be happy and confident. Avoid overfeeding: Basically, avoid thinking that the baby is crying because the baby is hungry. Don’t avoid some healthy foods for yourself thinking that it is not good for your baby. Drink plenty of fluids and water. Mothers avoid water thinking that it will increase their abdominal obesity. Keep the baby's temperature normal: Avoid excessive wrapping or too hot an environment. The common belief is that the baby will get cold if exposed to normal temperature. Avoid top feeding if the baby is sleeping well, happy, and passing adequate urine. Night breastfeeding is essential. Seek medical help early whenever needed: Not all medications are contraindicated in breastfeeding, so don’t stop essential medications on your own. Seek medical help for the same. They will guide you on whether you can take those medications or not. Any redness or excessive pain in your breasts can indicate infection. Timely medical help is mandatory. Don’t ignore cracked nipples. If they are not treated immediately, it can lead to a breast abscess. Breast milk is essential, as proved beyond doubt, but a word of caution: at times, due to medical reasons, if it is not possible to breastfeed your baby, don’t worry. Don’t feel guilty, don’t blame yourself, and don’t be depressed. Be happy, and that will make all the difference. A healthy mind, a healthy body, and a healthy environment will give a happy mother and a happy baby.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)