In-N-Out employee Ashley Garibay's mother pays touching tribute amid death in Twin Falls mass shooting

A 23-year-old California woman has been identified as one of the victims killed when a gunman opened fire at a newly-opened In-N-Out restaurant in Idaho this weekend. Ashley Garibay's mother shared a touching tribute after her daughter's death. (Facebook/ Sabrina Garibay)

Who was Ashley Garibay? Ashley Garibay, of Stockton, California, was an employee at the new Twin Falls In-N-Out location when Chad Williams, 24, opened fire on Saturday afternoon. Garibay was one of three people killed during the shooting, which also left several others wounded. In-N-Out President Lynsi Snyder described Garibay as a “beautiful” associate who was working at the drive-thru, according to Daily Mail.

Friends and family identified Garibay as a victim in a series of emotional social media posts on Monday.

Also Read: Who was Ashley Garibay? In-N-Out Burger employee killed in Twin Falls mass shooting identified

Mother and friends' touching tribute Garibay's friend, Alissa Juarez, wrote in a Facebook tribute, “Oh my beautiful friend, my heart breaks seeing your pictures knowing they'll just be memories now.”

Her mother, Sabrina Garibay, changed her profile picture to an image of herself smiling side-by-side with her daughter after the shooting, and loved ones commented their condolences on the photo.

One family member commented, “Ashley you are so beautiful. You will be missed so much. I remember when you were baby and you to come stay with me so mom could go to work. With your brother and sister. You have become a beautiful young lady. Rest in paradise mija.”

In-N-Out President Lynsi Snyder also shared an emotional statement on Sunday on Instagram, saying, “My heart is broken, my chest is heavy, my eyes burn from the tears I've shed.”

Snyder added, “We lost one of our beautiful Associates tonight. She was taking care of our most important asset – our Customers, and her life was taken by a disgusting human who doesn't value the lives of others or his own.”

She also said, “He shot both on our property and off, and ended his life shortly after he took the precious lives of our Associate and Customers, innocent people who never saw it coming.”

Snyder added, "IN-N-OUT will be mourning with the families and praying for them as they tread through a very painful season," adding that her “heart also goes out to all of the Associates and Customers who were there during this traumatic event.”

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What happened during the shooting Garibay was one of three people killed in the shooting. The other victims were Christopher Claunch, 59, and an unidentified man. Seven other people were injured.

According to reports, the shooting began around 2pm local time on Saturday inside the restaurant before spreading to the parking lot. Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks described it as a “very chaotic” scene.

A witness said they saw Chad Williams carrying what appeared to be a rifle before two armed bystanders fired back at him in the parking lot. Police said Williams acted alone. He later retreated and was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.