Who was Ashley Garibay? In-N-Out Burger employee killed in Twin Falls mass shooting identified

Ashley Garibay, a 23-year-old from Stockton, California, was identified as the In-N-Out Burger employee killed in the Saturday, August 1 mass shooting at the outlet's Twin Falls, Idaho branch. In-N-Out employee Ashley Garibay was killed in the Twin Falls, Idaho mass shooting. (Ashley Garibay/ Facebook)

Ashley Garibay was identified by his friends and family on social media on Monday, New York Post reported. As of now, authorities have not released the names of the three victims killed in the mass shooting.

The identification of Ashley Garibay comes a day after the shooter, 24-year-old Chad Williams, was identified by Twin Falls Police Department Chief Matthew Hicks. Hicks confirmed that Williams "acted alone" and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Also read: Jordan Salinas' first reaction after confronting Twin Falls gunman Chad Williams goes viral: 'The last 24 hours…'

Who Was Ashley Garibay? The news of Ashley Garibay's death in the shooting was first confirmed by In-N-Out Burger President Lynsi Snyder. “We lost one of our beautiful Associates tonight. "She was taking care of our most important asset — our customers, and her life was taken by a disgusting human who doesn’t value the lives of others or his own,” she said referring to her death in a statement after the shooting. The statement, however, did not identify Ashley Garibay as the victim.

According to the New York Post, on Monday, Ashley Garibay's mother, Sabrina Garibay, changed her profile picture. The new picture is with her slain daughter. As of now, the family has not released a statement.

Below is a screenshot of the photo that Sabrina Garibay posted on Facebook.