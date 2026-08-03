Was Chad Williams' social media deleted? Fact checking viral claims about Twin Falls In-N-Out shooter
Online sleuths claimed Chad Williams’ social media was scrubbed before his identity was revealed, but there is no evidence or confirmed reports supporting it.
The identification of Chad Williams as the mass shooting suspect who killed three in Twin Falls, Idaho, on Saturday sparked a massive interest in the deceased 24-year-old.
The shooting, which took place around 2:29pm MDT on Saturday, left three people dead and at least seven injured. Simultaneously, it sparked a slew of misinformation surrounding the shooter's identity. Such had been the impact of the misinformation that even Twin Falls Police Chief referred to them at his Sunday presser. Chief Mathew Hicks confirmed that one of the individuals falsely identified as the shooter had "no involvement in this incident whatsoever." Hicks added that Chad Williams died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
But despite Chief Hicks' plea, the misinformation and speculation far from stopped, even after the identity of the shooter was confirmed.
Also read: Chad Williams: 5 things to know about the Idaho Twin Falls shooting suspect
Was Chad Williams' Social Media Handles Deleted?
Many claims about Chad Williams went viral on Sunday afternoon even as police released few details about the 24-year-old. The Twin Falls Police only said that Williams "acted alone" and his parents was cooperating in the probe to unearth the motive of the shooting.
As is usual with cases like this, Chad Williams was looked up by internet-sleuths. But they were unable to find the social media handles of the 24-year-old or any digital footprint prior to the mass shooting on August 1. Amid the frustration, claims went viral that Chad Williams' social media accounts were purportedly scrubbed before the latter's identity was released by the police earlier this afternoon.
"Have they scrubbed Chad Williams Social media accounts yet? When they don't know much about the shooter it's usually a Leftist Flake," a user wrote, sparking speculations about the political identity of the shooter.
Also read: Chad Williams motive: What we know so far as police say Idaho Twin Falls mass shooting suspect 'acted alone'
However, Ht.com can confirm that there are no reports or evidence to suggest that Chad Williams' social media were removed before he was identified. There are also no confirmed reports about Williams' political leanings, despite viral claims connecting him to both Democrats and MAGA.
Similarly, the social media handle of one Chad Williams was doxed by some accounts, which sparked a viral claim that Williams purportedly worked in the US Navy. But the links have no basis, as the police have not released any information about Chad Williams, as of now.
Two victims, one killed and one injured, were employees of In-N-Out Burger, the company confirmed on Sunday. The other victims have not been identified.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More