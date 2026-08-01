Friendship Day 2026 date: When is it celebrated in India? Know history, significance and celebration ideas

Friendship Day 2026: Friendship is one of life’s most cherished relationships, built on trust, support and shared memories. Every year, the occasion dedicated to celebrating these bonds brings people together to reconnect, exchange heartfelt messages and express gratitude. However, many are often confused about why Friendship Day is observed on different dates around the world. (Also read: Level up your friendship: 10 must-have wearables to gift your bestie this Friendship Day )

When is Friendship Day celebrated in India? In India, Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August every year. In 2026, it falls on Sunday, August 2.

The day is marked by friends exchanging friendship bands, greeting cards, gifts and heartfelt wishes. Many also plan brunches, road trips, movie outings or reunions to celebrate their friendships and strengthen the bonds they have built over the years.

Why India celebrates Friendship Day on a different date? The confusion arises because the United Nations and several countries observe friendship on different dates.

While the UN officially celebrates the International Day of Friendship on July 30, India has continued the long-standing tradition of observing Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August. This practice became popular decades ago through greeting card campaigns and popular culture, long before the UN officially recognised an international day dedicated to friendship.

As a result, both observances continue to coexist, each with its own history and significance.