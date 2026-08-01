Friendship Day 2026 date: When is it celebrated in India? Know history, significance and celebration ideas
Friendship Day 2026 date: Wondering when Friendship Day will be celebrated in India this year? Here's the date, history and significance.
Friendship Day 2026: Friendship is one of life’s most cherished relationships, built on trust, support and shared memories. Every year, the occasion dedicated to celebrating these bonds brings people together to reconnect, exchange heartfelt messages and express gratitude. However, many are often confused about why Friendship Day is observed on different dates around the world. (Also read: Level up your friendship: 10 must-have wearables to gift your bestie this Friendship Day )
When is Friendship Day celebrated in India?
In India, Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August every year. In 2026, it falls on Sunday, August 2.
The day is marked by friends exchanging friendship bands, greeting cards, gifts and heartfelt wishes. Many also plan brunches, road trips, movie outings or reunions to celebrate their friendships and strengthen the bonds they have built over the years.
Why India celebrates Friendship Day on a different date?
The confusion arises because the United Nations and several countries observe friendship on different dates.
While the UN officially celebrates the International Day of Friendship on July 30, India has continued the long-standing tradition of observing Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August. This practice became popular decades ago through greeting card campaigns and popular culture, long before the UN officially recognised an international day dedicated to friendship.
As a result, both observances continue to coexist, each with its own history and significance.
When is International Day of Friendship 2026?
The International Day of Friendship will be observed on July 30, 2026.
The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed the day in 2011 to encourage friendship between people, cultures and nations as a way to foster peace, solidarity and mutual understanding.
However, the idea of dedicating a day to friendship dates back much earlier. In 1958, Dr Ramón Artemio Bracho of Paraguay proposed celebrating friendship as a means of promoting goodwill across communities. His initiative later evolved into the World Friendship Crusade, an organisation that continues to advocate friendship as a force for peace.
Significance of Friendship Day
Friendship Day is more than just an occasion to exchange gifts or post pictures on social media. It serves as a reminder to appreciate the people who stand by us through life’s highs and lows.
The celebration encourages people to reconnect with old friends, strengthen existing relationships and acknowledge the importance of companionship, kindness and mutual support in everyday life.
How to celebrate Friendship Day
There are countless ways to make the day special, and the best celebrations are often the simplest. You can:
- Spend quality time with your closest friends over lunch, dinner or coffee.
- Exchange friendship bands, thoughtful gifts or handwritten notes.
- Revisit old memories by sharing photographs or creating a scrapbook.
- Plan a movie night, road trip or weekend outing.
- Call or message a friend you haven’t spoken to in a long time.
- Share heartfelt wishes on social media or write a personal message expressing your gratitude.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News, Merry Christmas 2025 on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.