Level up your friendship: 10 must-have wearables to gift your bestie this Friendship Day

Most wearables go far beyond data collection, offering individuals real-time access to their information, insights, motivation from associated social networks, and health guidance. (Shutterstock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less Find the best EMI Offers starts from ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → Friends play a special role in our lives by accepting our flaws and supporting us. It's important to appreciate this bond and show love for our closest friends. This Friendship Day, on August 2, 2026, celebrate your friend by giving them a thoughtful gift! We have put together a list of great Friendship Day gifts for popular wearable devices. These devices can help your friend track their health with features like sleep analysis, heart rate monitoring, and blood oxygen level tracking. They can also encourage a more active lifestyle and enhance their style. 10 best wearable devices to gift for Friendship Day Wearable devices like smartwatches and smart rings can help improve your health. Check out this list of the best Friendship Day gift ideas to surprise your best friend. 1. Fire-Boltt Asphalt Newly Launched Racing Edition Smart Watch

Treat your best friend to a great smartwatch for Friendship Day. The Fire-Boltt Asphalt Racing Edition Smart Watch is a stylish option. It features a 1.91” full-touch display for an impressive visual experience. You can stay connected with Bluetooth calling. This smartwatch helps you track your health with real-time data such as heart rate, blood pressure, and sleep analysis. With 123 sports modes, it encourages an active lifestyle. It is waterproof, has a long battery life, and includes reminders to help you avoid sitting too much. 2. Fastrack Dezire FX1 PRO Fashion Smartwatch with 1.43” AMOLED Display

2 . Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE (4.6cm, Black, Compatible with Android only) Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Fastrack Dezire FX1 PRO Fashion Smartwatch has a 1.43” AMOLED display and allows you to make calls using Bluetooth. It includes over 100 sports modes and customizable watch faces to keep you active. With up to 5 days of battery life, it helps you track your heart rate, stress levels, SpO2 levels, and more. This smartwatch also features an AI voice assistant, a calculator, built-in games, music control, and camera control. 3. Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE

Help your friends stay healthy with the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE. This smartwatch runs on Wear OS by Samsung. It has sensors for body composition, heart rate, and more. With over 90 workouts and a battery that lasts up to 40 hours, it can support your fitness journey. It can also track sleep patterns, women’s health, and more. 4. boAt Newly Launched SmartRing

If you are looking for a Friendship Day gift, consider giving a smart ring to your friend. The boAt smart ring is a good choice because it helps monitor health. Made from durable stainless steel, this ring comes with a charging case and is lightweight. It has a battery life of up to 5 days. This smartwatch tracks heart rate, SpO2 levels, and stress. It can also monitor fitness activities with different sports modes. Additionally, it features a daily activity tracker and a sleep tracker. 5. aaboRing, Health & Fitness Tracker SmartRing

The aaboRing is a SmartRing that tracks health and fitness. It is made from durable, scratch-proof titanium metal and is lightweight. You can use it with Android and IOS smartphone apps. The battery lasts 4 to 7 days, and it has AI features. This smart ring monitors your sleep patterns, stress levels, heart rate, respiratory rate, finger temperature, and activity levels. 6. Samsung Galaxy Fit3

Give your friend a Samsung fitness band. The Samsung Galaxy Fit3 tracker works only with Android. It features a large AMOLED display, 2.5D curved glass, and a sturdy aluminium body. With a battery life of up to 13 days, this device allows you to track over 100 exercises by double-pressing the home button. You can also monitor your sleep, including patterns and stages, as well as your blood oxygen levels. Using this tracker regularly helps you keep an eye on your daily activity, heart rate, stress levels, and more. It provides a complete view of your workout performance and health progress, helping to improve your overall well-being. 7. Realme Band 2 Space Grey

The Realme Band 2 in Space Grey helps you track your fitness with 90 sports modes. It is water-resistant up to 5ATM and has a battery life of up to 10 days. You can monitor your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and stress levels 24/7. This fitness band also lets you easily control your Realme smart devices with smart AIoT control. 8. Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker

The Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker can help you live a healthier lifestyle. This slim and easy-to-use device tracks your heart rate, active zone minutes, activity, and sleep around the clock. It lasts up to 10 days on a single charge, offers personalised insights, and includes sleep tools from Premium to support your well-being. This smart tracker can help you monitor your steps, distance, hourly activity, and calories burned, encouraging you to stay active and avoid being inactive. 9. Fastrack Limitless FS1 Smartwatch

Help your friends feel better by giving them the Fastrack Limitless FS1 Smartwatch. It has a 1.95-inch ultra UV display, Bluetooth calling, and bright pixels. With over 100 sports modes, this smartwatch can track their activities. It also tracks stress levels, heart rate, blood oxygen levels (SpO2), and sleep patterns around the clock. The battery lasts up to 5 days, and it includes built-in Alexa and notifications, making it a smart choice for fitness. 10. Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85” Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch

The Noise Pulse 2 Max Smartwatch features a 1.85” TFT LCD screen with a brightness of 550 nits. With Tru Sync, you can stay connected easily. The Noise Health Suite and over 150 sports modes help you improve your fitness and wellness. Additionally, the smartwatch offers more than 150 cloud-based watch faces, a battery life of 10 days, and Bluetooth calling. How to choose the best wearable devices for Friendship Day? When choosing a wearable device for your friend, consider these key factors: Purpose: Before buying a smartwatch or fitness tracker in India, ask yourself why you want it. Are you interested in tracking your fitness, or do you want to be more active? Knowing your goals can help you choose the right device. Compatibility: When choosing the best smartwatch, smart ring, or fitness band for women, first make sure it works with your Android or iOS device. Next, check the connectivity options like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and cellular connectivity. Type: Decide which type of wearable device to give your friend. Options include smartwatches, smart rings, and fitness bands. Each type has unique features, so choose the one that fits your friend’s interests and preferences best. Battery life: Think about the battery life of the product. A long battery life means you can use it for longer. Choose a product that lasts at least 3 days on a single charge to avoid frequent charging. Features: When choosing a product, look for key features. Make sure it has a health suite, sports modes, activity trackers, and a women’s health tracking system. Also, consider additional features like a calculator, notifications, and an AI assistant. Design: Choose a smartwatch, smart ring, or fitness tracker that looks sleek and stylish. Make sure the product is easy to use and comfortable to wear. Budget: Set a budget and compare different products within that price range. Then choose the one that gives you the best value for your money. Frequently asked questions (FAQs) 1. What is the most accurate fitness tracker? It can be hard to measure how accurate wearable devices are. To increase your chances of finding effective products, consider buying from well-known brands. Also, read reviews and feedback to understand how well the products work. 2. Can wearable devices track health? Most wearable devices have health-tracking features. These devices help you check your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep patterns, and menstrual cycle. You can also track your workout performance and stay healthy with various sports modes. 3. What are some great gifts for Friendship Day? The best Friendship Day gift is one that suits your friend's needs and likes. Consider giving a smartwatch, smart ring, or fitness tracker. These gifts can help your friend take steps toward better health. Wearable devices can monitor health and track daily activities, making life easier and more enjoyable.